8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Adorable Prince Louis plays with grandfather Prince Charles in new photos – see album

...
Adorable Prince Louis plays with grandfather Prince Charles in new photos – see album
You're reading

Adorable Prince Louis plays with grandfather Prince Charles in new photos – see album

1/8
Next

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their six month wedding anniversary tonight – details
prince-charles-playing-prince-louis
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles celebrated his landmark 70th birthday last week with the release of some beautiful family portraits, but it was the youngest members of his brood who managed to steal the show. The Prince of Wales was pictured with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the tiniest members of his family – Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – in the photos featured exclusively in The Sunday Times magazine.

The bond between Grandpa Wales and the little Cambridges was clear to see. In one photo, Louis, who was four months old at the time, affectionately grabbed his granddad's face. His mother Kate laughed as she held onto her baby boy, while her older son George bounced on Charles' lap. Charlotte, meanwhile, was the picture of cuteness sitting next to Camilla.

In the Sunday Times interview, renowned photographer Chris Jackson, who took the photos, noted that – surrounded by his family – Charles was at his happiest. Let's take a look at the full album…

prince-charles-hugging-prince-louis
Photo: © Getty Images

One particularly heartwarming photo showed Grandpa Wales with baby Louis. Chris Jackson said: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

MORE: Charles' cutest quotes about being a grandfather

prince-charles-granchildren-official-portrait
Photo: © PA

The official photographs were taken on 5 September in the gardens of Clarence House. Chris – the man behind Prince George's fifth birthday portraits and the Cambridges' official Christmas photo last year – revealed that this light-hearted snap was perhaps his favourite one of all time.

prince-charles-birthday-portrait
Photo: © PA

Until now, the public had only seen a few photos of Prince William and Kate's third child, so they were no doubt thrilled when the portraits were released. Little Louis flashed a gummy smile at the camera, looking adorable in a £72 blue-and-white outfit by Spanish clothing company La Coqueta.

prince-charles-chickens
Photo: © Getty Images

The photos were taken to mark His Royal Highness's 70th birthday last Wednesday and showed Charles at work and at home. The green-fingered royal, who is passionate about the environment and the natural world, is pictured feeing his Burford brown and Maran chickens early in the morning at Highgrove House in July 2018.

prince-charles-Gardens-of-Highgrove
Photo: © Getty Images

The future King basks in the British sunshine as he works in the gardens of Highgrove House in July 2018.

prince-charles-laughing-princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images

Charles shares a joke with his younger sister Princess Anne as they wait ahead of the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The royals were pictured in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace in April 2018.

prince-charles-royal-train
Photo: © Getty Images

The Prince reads through briefing notes on the royal train ahead of his visit to Durham in February.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries