Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two informal photographs with Prince George just four weeks after his birth in 2013. The proud new parents looked happy and relaxed in the images, which were taken by Kate's father Michael Middleton in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Photo: © Getty Images

William and Kate released a new family photo before embarking on their royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2014. Captured by Jason Bell at the couple's London residence Kensington Palace, it shows eight-month-old George carefully being held by his mother as he stared inquisitively at the family's pet spaniel Lupo.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him.

The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate previously said that this photo, taken during the family's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in April 2014, was her favourite image of Prince George. It shows the youngster looking adorable as ever as he nuzzled into his mother's neck for a hug during his royal playdate at Government House in Wellington.

Photo: © Getty Images

George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images

Fans marvelled at how much Prince George had grown as three official portraits were released just before Christmas 2014. The images were the first to feature Prince George on his own, and showed the 17-month-old bearing a striking resemblance to his father Prince William as he sat in an adorable navy London Guards tank top.

Photo: © Getty Images

With some prompting from his father George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate had her hands full chasing after an active Prince George as they supported Prince William at a charity polo match in June 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images

George looked like a proud big brother as he placed a gentle kiss on his baby sister Princess Charlotte, in their first offical portraits together.

Photo: © Getty Images

The images were taken by their proud mother Kate in June 2015, and showed that Prince George had quickly adjusted to life as a big brother.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Cambridges made their first outing as a family of four at Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015, and Prince George couldn't resist taking a peek into his sister's pram as they mingled outside the church.

Photo: © Getty Images

In a sweet moment, Prince George could be seen talking to his "Gan-Gan" the Queen outside St Mary Magdalene Church, as the royal family gathered for Princess Charlotte's christening.

Photo: © Getty Images

George appeared to be having with fun with his father Prince William following the christening in this official portrait captured by Mario Testino to mark the special day.

Photo: © PA

The Cambridges gave fans an early Christmas present in 2015 by releasing a family photo that had been taken in the grounds of Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Jelf. It was only the second official portrait of the family of four, and George took centre stage with his playful pose while wearing blue shorts and a patterned jumper.

Photo: © Getty Images

January 2016 marked a special milestone for the Prince - his first day at nursery. George attends the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, and "all went well" as he settled in to the £33-a-day nursery.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George stole the show when he stayed up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas.

Photo: © Getty Images

The two-year-old was allowed to stay up late to thank the couple for a rocking horse and stuffed toy dog they had previously given him as gifts, and played on the toy while his parents and visitors looked on.

Photo: © PA

The Queen was surrounded by her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in an Annie Leibovitz portrait captured to mark the monarch's 90th birthday.

George looked adorable as ever as he stood next to his great-grandmother, who was sat with Princess Charlotte on her lap.

Photo: © PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.

Prince George was the star of a new commemorative stamp released by Royal Mail to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. The two-year-old holds hands with his father Prince William in the family portrait, which also features the Queen and Prince Charles to showcase four generations of the House of Windsor.

The image was taken in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in summer 2015 by photographer Ranald Mackenhie.

prince-george-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about how pleased he was to be watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

prince-george-raf5
Photo: © Getty Images

All little boys love airplanes, and Prince George was absolutely in his element as he attended the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016 - his very first royal engagement in the UK.

The young Prince couldn't hide his excitement as he spent time at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire with his proud parents William and Kate, and as usual, George was looking his cutest in a white polo shirt, smart blue shorts and matching shoes.

prince-george1-3birthday
Photo: © PA

Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Prince George in celebration of the little boy's third birthday in July 2016.

The future king was pictured in the grounds of his home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where he lives with his parents Prince William and Kate and his younger sister Princess Charlotte.

One photo, a beautiful close-up image of George, was accompanied by a message from his parents, which read: "The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George."

prince-george3bday
Photo: © PA

Another image saw George off on an outdoor adventure and looking very grown up as he walked through the family garden.

The fashionable young royal was dressed in a stripey jumper with a whale embroidered on the front, designed by Spanish brand Pepa & Co.

prince-george3birthday3
Photo: © PA

The family's pet dog Lupo has featured in official portraits before, and on George's third birthday, the cocker spaniel once again played a starring role.

George was pictured playing with Lupo on a picnic blanket in the garden, bending down on one knee to thoughtfully offer the family pet some of his ice cream.

