Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the due date, the gender and more revealed

There's another royal baby on the way! Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy last October, with the palace revealing that the couple's baby is due in spring 2019. With the countdown well and truly on, we're taking a look at everything we know about the royal baby so far…
When is the royal baby due?
In January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead, Merseyside where they opened up about their impending bundle of joy. During a walkabout in Hamilton Square, Meghan spoke to well-wishers and revealed that she is six months pregnant.
Local woman Kim Thompson met the royal and revealed: "Meghan said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May." On Christmas Day, the Duchess also told one well-wisher outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham: "We're nearly there!"
Harry and Meghan could welcome their first child around the same time as Prince Louis' birthday, on 23 April, or the Queen's birthday, on 21 April. The baby's cousin Princess Charlotte was also born on 2 May.