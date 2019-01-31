13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Duchess is a strong advocate of education for all

meghan-markle-black-outfit-acu
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Sussex surprised students as she arrived at City University in London. Meghan, who looked blooming beautiful, was carrying out her first official engagement as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Meghan was given the patronage from the Queen earlier this month and on Thursday, she looked thrilled to be meeting students from all over the Commonwealth.

The Duchess visited City University – one of the ACU's 500 university members – where she met a group of students and academics. As a university graduate, Meghan is a strong advocate of education for all and supports the ACU's aim to promote inclusion and provide education for underrepresented groups. See the best photos from Meghan's day out…

meghan-markle-acu-visit
Photo: © PA
The royal braved the cold and wrapped up in a black outfit. Her growing baby bump was on full display in the chic number, which comprised a flowy midi skirt, a black top and a Givenchy cape coat.

meghan-markle-car-arriving-acu
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess has previously worn the cape on Remembrance Day.

meghan-markle-arrives-acu
Photo: © PA
The Duchess cradled her baby bump as she arrived to whoops and cheers at City University.

meghan-markle-pockets-acu-coat
Photo: © PA
Meghan swept her hair into a tight ballerina bun. She kept her makeup to a minimum, showing off her natural pregnancy glow.

acu-crowds
Photo: © Getty Images
Thousands of students and members of the public turned out to see Meghan and her baby bump.

meghan-markle-out-of-car
Photo: © Getty Images
A close-up photo shows the Duchess likes to keep Smints in her car.

meghan-talks-over-skype
Photo: © PA
Meghan was introduced to students from the Commonwealth who are now living and studying in the UK, for whom access to university has transformed their lives. She also met academics from the ACU's network.

meghan-ghana-skype
Photo: © PA
She also spoke to students over Skype, including Hilary Harawo, from Ghana.

meghan-markle-talking-acu-students
Photo: © PA
Prince Harry's wife was also introduced to past and current scholars of the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan. The programme is marking its 60th anniversary this year, and Meghan heard from students first-hand how the scholarship scheme has helped them.

meghan-markle-talking-acu-academics
Photo: © PA
She also met academics from the ACU's network.

meghan-markle-and-book
Photo: © Getty Images
Some of the topics Meghan and the students discussed included their research in the fields of sustainability, global health and peace and reconciliation.

meghan-markle-walkabout
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal stayed for 15 minutes longer than anticipated, and took part in an impromptu walkabout before leaving the university precinct.

