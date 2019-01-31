The one thing Meghan Markle leaves in her car to get her ready for engagements The pregnant royal surprised students with her appearance

There's no denying that the Duchess of Sussex likes to pull out all the stops for official engagements, and it seems the royal - who is pregnant with her first child - likes to make sure she has all her essentials with her. On Thursday, during her visit to City University in London, eagle-eyed watchers spotted how Meghan likes to keep a packet of peppermint Smints in her car - no doubt to leave her breath feeling fresh! The discovery comes shortly after it was revealed how the mum-to-be also likes to travel with Hildon natural mineral water, while back in 2018 a then pregnant sister-in-law Kate loved to travel with a small plastic container to carry her snacks in case she got peckish.

Meghan Markle is a fan of Smints

Just like Meghan, the Duchess of Cornwall likes to have a bag mints with her in the car. Camilla was previously pictured getting out the car, with a bag of Murray Mints, which were tucked in the front seat pocket - in full view of photographers. A bottle of water and packet of biscuits were also pictured. Mints are considered to be the perfect confectionery to travel with, especially on long journeys.

The royal seen outside City University in London

During the visit, 37-year-old Meghan looked incredible in an all-black ensemble by Givenchy. She was carrying out her first official engagement as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Earlier this month, Meghan was given the patronage from the Queen, so it's not surprise that Meghan looked thrilled to be meeting students from all over the Commonwealth. The Duchess visited City University - one of the ACU's 500 university members - where she met a group of students and academics.

It's been a busy few days for Meghan as she made a stunning appearance at the National Theatre the day before. And on Friday, the pregnant royal will join Prince Harry in Bristol. They will take part in a walkabout to try and meet as many locals as possible before visiting organisations that support the community.

