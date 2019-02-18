﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The best royal family curtsies from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

It's a skill!

...
You're reading

Heartbreaking reason why Prince Harry and Meghan were late to awards ceremony
meghan-markle-curtsy-christmas-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
She may be heavily pregnant, but that hasn't stopped the Duchess of Sussex from following strict royal protocol. Over Christmas, fans were impressed when they saw Meghan greet the Queen in the typical, respectful way – by bobbing down into a low curtsy and bowing her head. The former actress had perfected her curtsy over the past year and her public appearance outside St Mary Magdalene's church showed the fruits of her practice.

Clad in a navy ensemble, Meghan confidently clasped her hands together and bowed her head as she placed one leg behind the other and bent her knee to the monarch – an age-old sign of deep respect. She looked totally at ease compared to her first royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2017, when her curtsy was less deep and she relied on husband Prince Harry to tell her exactly when to bow.

Let's take a look at the best royal curtsies, from seasoned family members including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice, to Mike Tindall even joking around…

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Naturally, Meghan appeared less confident at her first royal Christmas in 2017, when she publicly curtsied to the Queen but didn't bend down as much.

mike-tindall-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Showing his good sense of humour, the Queen's grandson-in-law Mike Tindall attempted a curtsy of his own at Royal Ascot.

kate-middleton-curtsy-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Seasoned royal Kate had the perfect greeting for the Queen at Easter 2017.

princess-beatrice-sarah-ferguson-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York held onto her daughter Princess Beatrice for support as she curtsied to the Queen at Ascot.

princess-beatrice-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice showed fans how it's done, curtsying low while keeping her balance.

princess-eugenie-curtsy-queen-mother
Photo: © Getty Images
It's a respectful royal greeting she's been practising since her childhood, alongside younger sister Princess Eugenie. Adorable!

princess-diana-green-dress-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
But the royals don't always get it right! A misunderstanding back in 1993 saw Princess Diana breach protocol and curtsy to one of the dignitaries during the Malaysian state visit in London.

princess-anne-curtsy-king-felipe
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne showed her respects to her mother's counterpart, King Felipe VI of Spain.

princess-diana-king-juan-carlos
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana did the same with Felipe's father, King Juan Carlos, back in 1987.

sophie-wessex-curtsy-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
The utterly elegant Countess of Wessex perfecting her royal curtsy.

sophie-wessex-curtsy-back
Photo: © Getty Images
With a straight back and bending low, Sophie shows us how it's done.

camilla-curtsy-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall, alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, timed their curtsies to perfection as the Queen drove past them after the Order of the Garter Service in 2016.

autumn-phillips-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Autumn Phillips holds onto her husband Peter for support as she curtsies at Ascot.

autumn-phillips-peter
Photo: © Getty Images
And again back in 2012.

Lady-Helen-Taylor-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Even the lesser-known members of the royal family, such as the Duke of Kent's daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, have mastered their curtsies.

princess-diana-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Diana curtsying at the funeral of her father, Earl Spencer, in 1992.

sophie-wessex-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex dips down to greet her mother-in-law the Queen at Ascot.

sophie-wessex-princess-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie looking like a total pro alongside Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

princess-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent shows her honed skills.

