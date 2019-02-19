The royal family's most romantic gestures: From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Kate Middleton

The British royal family may be known for their charitable efforts and hard work ethic, but there's no denying that they also have a romantic side to them. Over the years, royal watchers have witnessed the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry work their magic and charm on their partners, Kate and Meghan respectively. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the royal family's most romantic gestures through the years…
MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making their long-distance relationship work
After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the golden rule that kept them together. The lovebirds managed to see each other in either London or Toronto every two weeks during the early stages of their relationship. "I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship," explained Harry, as they gave their first TV interview on the BBC. "So [that's how] - we made it work." Harry also took a detour to Toronto on his way to his tour in Bahamas too.