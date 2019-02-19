﻿
2 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle's friends arrive at lavish royal baby shower - see the pictures

...
Meghan Markle's friends arrive at lavish royal baby shower - see the pictures
You're reading

Meghan Markle's friends arrive at lavish royal baby shower - see the pictures

1/2
Next

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer leave The Surrey Hotel following lunch date
abigail-spencer-shower
Photo: © Getty Images
1/2

Meghan Markle is celebrating her baby shower in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by 15 of her closest friends. The Duchess' former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was the first to arrive at The Mark Hotel, where the shower is being held, around midday and treated the pregnant royal to lunch at The Surrey Hotel. Following their intimate catch up, the duo headed back to the hotel and shortly after 4pm, the first guests began to arrive.

Preparation for the lavish affair began early on Tuesday with a team of florists delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to the Upper East Side hotel. The Duchess also received her first shower present, a stunning crib!

Scroll down to see all the guests arriving to celebrate baby Sussex.

misha-noonoo-arrives
Photo: © HELLO!
2/2

Misha Nonoo arrived just after 4pm. The designer was the first guest to arrive, following Abigail Spencer, who had arrived earlier in the day to take Meghan out for a special lunch.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...