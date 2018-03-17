﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal naughty moments: from Prince Harry to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

All children are naughty sometimes, even royals ones!

savannah-phillips-pushes-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
You can be a member of the royal family, you could even be the future King one day, but no matter what - little children will always be prone to tantrums, cheekiness and moments of naughtiness, and these little Princes and Princesses are no exception! From sticking their tongues out during royal engagements, bursting into tears at a lavish event or just playing up to the annoyance of their disapproving mum and dad, click through our gallery to see the naughtiest moments from these royal rascals...  

WATCH: New video shows Savannah Phillips pushing Prince George down a hill - and getting told off for it!

Prince George needed some TLC from mum Kate back in 2018, when he was jokingly pushed down a hill by cousin Savannah Phillips whilst attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo. While Savannah got a swift telling off from her mum, Autumn, the future King turned to his mum for comfort, and Kate was snapped consoling the little Prince and stroking his cheek.

kate-middleton-princess-charlotte-sad
Photo: © Getty Images
And it seems Princess Charlotte was also a bit sensitive at the match, with her needing to be comforted by her mum for a little while before going back to running around with brother George and impressing everyone with her cartwheels. 

savannah-phillips-shuts-up-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah nearly broke the internet back in June 2018 after she was pictured telling Prince George to be quiet during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. She wasn't afraid to tell her little cousin what to do, and he didn't seem to mind either! At one point, she was pictured putting her hand over Prince George's mouth to quiet him down... after her attempts at shushing him didn't work the first time! (All while dad Prince William kept a close eye on them, of course!)

princess-charlotte-falls-trooping-balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
Whilst enthusiastically waving at the huge crowds and admiring the RAF planes during Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte took a tumble. Mum Kate quickly rushed to the aid of her upset then three-year-old, who just wanted a big cuddle! 

kate-middleton-telling-prince-george-off
Photo: © Getty Images
While holding Princess Charlotte's hand, Kate appeared to give her son, Prince George, a few cross words while he served as a pageboy at his Auntie Pippa's wedding. Although we're not sure why, the youngster had been playing behind Pippa's wedding dress, and shook out his flower basket before Kate gave him a quick talking to. The youngster briefly shed some tears after he was scolded but quickly perked up! Kids hey!

mia-tindall-crying
Photo: © Getty Images
Not even royal youngsters can be expected to be happy all of the time! For whatever reason, Mia Tindall was snapped not looking exactly thrilled when her mum, Zara, carried her towards her dad, Mike. Reaching out for something, we're guessing that the little royal just didn't want to stop playing!

mia-tindall-sticks-tongue-out
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall cheekily stuck her tongue out at her playmate, but this wouldn't be the first time the youngster has been a little bit naughty! Her dad, Mike, previously spoke on Good Morning Britain about the moment Mia held up her great-grandmother's handbag for her 90th birthday portrait, saying: "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty. The queen got it quite right when she told her, 'Just hold the handbag now' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her." 

naughty-prince-harry-sticking-tongue-out
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana looked on with amusement at little Prince Harry, who she was carrying, as he cheekily stuck his tongue out at the crowds during an appearance on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace. Oblivious to his little brother's antics, William was stood looking out with a big grin on his face. 

naughty-princess-beatrice-mums-hat
Photo: © Rex
Naughty Princess Beatrice just wanted to try on her mum's hat during a balcony appearance! Sarah Ferguson hilariously leaned back as her young daughter tried to steal her style, while Princess Diana looked on, laughing at the sweet mother and daughter moment. Prince William also turned around to watch the action! 

naughty-prince-william-pinching-teachers-bum
Photo: © Rex
Cheeky Prince William gave his teacher a quick pinch while playing around with one of his friends at school! The royal was taking part in a tennis lesson when he decided to play a bit of a prank on his unsuspecting teacher, much to the amusement of his little mate! 

prince-christian-crying
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Christian of Denmark is now 13, but when he was just a tot he didn't enjoy the photoshoot with his dad, Crown Prince Frederik! While sat outside and dressed in a smart checked shirt and blue shorts, the little one quickly lost patience with the session and burst into tears!

prince-geoge-crying
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George had quite the emotional day as he welled up while meeting a helicopter pilot! The third-in-line to the throne rubbed his eyes and had to be comforted by his mum during the day out, while the pilot looked on and gave the toddler a reassuring smile while he dried his eyes! 

prince-george-crying
Photo: © Getty Images
Although Prince George loves looking at helicopters, he wasn't having any of it when he went to visit a Royal Airforce Station in Gloucestershire, England, with his parents. The Cambridge family toured the station at the event, which was aimed at getting young people involved with aviation, when Prince George broke down in tears and needed his mum to give him a cuddle!

prince-george-crying-charlotte-baptism
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George seemed a little overwhelmed with the groups of well-wishers at his sister, Princess Charlotte's, Christening, and broke down in tears after he went on a stroll through the park with his parents and new baby sister. The Duke and Duchess quickly cheered up the little Prince, who looked happier after leaving the church, and even stood on his tiptoes to peek over into his sister's pram – adorable!

prince-george-upset
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George had enough at the Royal International Air Tattoo, and had to have a talking-to from his dad, Prince William, after he stomped around at the Royal Airforce Station while wearing large noise-cancelling headphones. We can only assume Kate told William it was his turn to give George a telling off!

princess-alexia
Photo: © Getty Images
Oh little Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is not one for a photoshoot, is she? In both snaps, the now 13-year-old princess looked devastated to be involved and broke down into tears, while her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, grinned next to her (possibily hoping she'd stop soon!). We wonder what her big sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, made of all the fuss! 

princess-beatrice-crying
Photo: © Getty Images
We're not sure why a little Princess Beatrice was having such a horrible time during the fund raising polo match back in 1991, but her bodyguard appeared to be amused as he walked alongside the youngster, who wore a pink and white dress, during her tantrum at the Gulf trust fundraiser! We're sure she cheered up quickly!

princess-charlotte-upset
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte seemed like she needed a nap after she fell over at Hamburg Airport and burst into tears. The Cambridge family paid a visit to the airport to view helicopters, but it was all a bit much for the little Princess who was picked up and comforted by her mum. 

princess-leonore-being-naughty
Photo: © Rex
Princess Leonore of Sweden looked very unconcerned as her mum, Princess Madeleine, tried to get her to stand up during an event. The little princess was sat on a rug playing with a friend, and giggled as she was pulled up by her mum, who attempted to get her attention by pointing to something in the distance. 

