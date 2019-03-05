﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When royals lose their tempers, from the Queen to Kate Middleton

Keep calm and carry on

the-queen-tells-off-prince-william
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

They are some of the most dignified people in public, often keeping their cool and remaining professional when out and about on engagements. But sometimes, members of the royal family can't help lose their temper – whether they've been pushed too far by their children or grandchildren, or when the press pack tests their patience in the case of 97-year-old Prince Philip! Let's take a look at some of the royal family's more trying times, and how they managed to control the situation while dozens of flashbulbs went off.

Prince William had a right telling off from his grandmother the Queen during her birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016. As the family made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, William bent down to have a chat with little Prince George, but Her Majesty was not impressed. Clearly aware of the fact thousands of eyes were on them, she appeared to tell her grandson to stand up. And William didn't waste any time in following granny's orders!

kate-middleton-telling-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Kate was on doting mummy duty at her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, but there was one incident when she had to have a few cross words with her son Prince George. The cheeky youngster was spotted playing behind his aunt's wedding dress and shaking out his flower basket before Kate, who also had her hands full with Princess Charlotte, gave him a quick talking to. George briefly shed some tears after he was scolded but quickly perked up! Kids hey!

prince-philip-Battle-of-Britain-telling-photographers-off
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

During a photocall in 2015, Prince Philip lost his patience as he swore at a group of cameramen and told them: "Just take the [expletive] picture!" The Queen's husband repeatedly said "Just take it," prompting his family, including Prince William, to stifle their laughter. The royals were attending a photocall at the RAF Club to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain.

savannah-phillips-telling-off
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Savannah Phillips was scolded by her mum Autumn during the royals' day out at the polo in June 2018. The little girl, then seven, jokingly pushed her cousin Prince George down a hill, leaving him in shock and a bit tearful.

prince-philip-telling-driver-hurry-up
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

In his typical no-nonsense matter, Prince Philip gestured to a driver to tell him to hurry up as the Duke and his wife the Queen were driven around in the open-top Queenmobile. Philip got fed up of the slow-moving car, while his wife, who was celebrating her 90th birthday, enjoyed waving to the crowds.

princess-charlotte-poland-tantrum
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

It all became a bit too much for Princess Charlotte as the Cambridges prepared to board a helicopter in Hamburg. Kate was seen giving her daughter a gentle scold as the two-year-old burst into tears.

prince-william-told-off-by-queen-quad-bikes-balmoral
7/9

The Duke of Cambridge has previously opened up about another time Her Majesty told him off, recalling the incident as a child. Speaking during documentary The Queen at 90, William explained: "[Peter Phillips and I] were chasing Zara around who was on a go-cart, and [we] managed to herd Zara into a lamppost and the lamppost came down and nearly squashed her. And I remember my grandmother being the first person out at Balmoral to come running across the lawn in her kilt. She came charging over and gave us the most almighty telling off, and that sort of stuck in my mind from that moment on."

prince-harry-telling-camera-man-off-morocco
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Prince Harry lost his cool during the couple's tour of Morocco in February 2019. The royal was seen telling a cameraman to back off as he accidentally knocked a child with his equipment. Harry and Meghan were tasting traditional local cuisine including a pigeon pie dish, with the Prince cheering up the little girl by giving him the chef's hat.

princess-madeleine-telling-off-leonore
Photo: © Rex
9/9

And it's not just the British royal family who lose their temper! Princess Madeleine of Sweden had a testing time looking after her elder children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas as the family celebrated Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's 40th birthday. Mum-of-three Madeleine had to pick her children up from the floor and gently tell them off as the cameras clicked away.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

