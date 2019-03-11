﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

REVEALED: The Queen's most lavish gifts to royal family members

REVEALED: The Queen's most lavish gifts to royal family members
REVEALED: The Queen's most lavish gifts to royal family members

All the photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Day celebrations in London
Photo: © Getty Images
As Britain's ruling monarch, the Queen has the power to bestow incredible gifts on the members of her extended family. From property to jewellery, titles to artwork, the sovereign's children and grandchildren have received some pretty impressive presents over the years.

As Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have joined the royal family, the Queen has extended her generosity to her granddaughters-in-law, showing her fondness for the new royals through amazing gifts.

In March, the Queen's youngest child was given a new title as the Earl of Forfar. Edward will be able to use the title when visiting Scotland, with the title having last been used in 1715. His wife, Sophie, will be known as the Countess of Forfar.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in the coming months, the Queen has given the couple a money-can't-buy housewarming present. Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to choose pieces of artwork from the Queen's private collection to hang in their new home, which includes pieces from Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo and Andy Warhol.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Following the fairytale wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, the Queen gifted the royal couple their own property on the Sandringham estate. Anmer Hall was built in 1802 and the couple are known to escape to the ten-bedroom home to get away from the public eye.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Middleton

It isn't just blood relations who have received lavish gifts from the Queen, but her in-laws too. While attending a state banquet for the Dutch royal family in October 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Royal Family Order, a broach painted with an image of the Queen and a personal gift from Her Majesty. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

The marriage of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank was the second big royal wedding of 2018, but the Queen ensured that her granddaughter wasn't outshone on her big day. The core aspects of the wedding and reception were all paid for by the monarch, while Eugenie also was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the Queen's collection as her 'something borrowed'.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen wedding gift to Zara Tindall

When Zara Tindall married rugby player Mike Tindall in 2011, the Queen ensured that her oldest granddaughter enjoyed her day in style. The Queen closed Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, for five days during Zara's wedding. This cost the Royal Collection £40,000 in admissions, all of which the monarch reimbursed from her own pocket.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

In 1987, Her Majesty gifted Princess Anne the new title of Princess Royal. The title was first used in 1642, with the last royal to hold this time being Princess Mary from 1932-65. As Princess Royal, Anne supports the Queen's role as sovereign and carries out official duties on her behalf.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Philip

In 2017 the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary and the monarch honoured her husband by bestowing him with a new title as Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. The personal appointment was a recognition of "services to the sovereign", with the Queen thanking Philip for being her "strength and stay" for 70 years.

Back in 1957, the Duke of Edinburgh was given the title of Prince. "The Queen has been pleased to declare her will and pleasure that His 'Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh shall henceforth be known as His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement on Feb. 22, 1957.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most prestigious title in Britain, with members being exclusively selected by the Queen. The Duke of Cambridge was given this senior honour by his grandmother in 2008, making William the 1000th night of the Garter since its origin in 1348.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew

When Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, the Queen gifted her son a new home in Berkshire. Sunninghill Park was built after the couple married and was dubbed 'SouthYork', with the Duchess of York staying in the property with her daughters following the couple's divorce in 1996.

