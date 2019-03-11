REVEALED: The Queen's most lavish gifts to royal family members

As Britain's ruling monarch, the Queen has the power to bestow incredible gifts on the members of her extended family. From property to jewellery, titles to artwork, the sovereign's children and grandchildren have received some pretty impressive presents over the years.
As Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have joined the royal family, the Queen has extended her generosity to her granddaughters-in-law, showing her fondness for the new royals through amazing gifts.
In March, the Queen's youngest child was given a new title as the Earl of Forfar. Edward will be able to use the title when visiting Scotland, with the title having last been used in 1715. His wife, Sophie, will be known as the Countess of Forfar.