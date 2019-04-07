﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate's sweetest quotes about each other

Prince William and Kate's sweetest quotes about each other
Prince William and Kate's sweetest quotes about each other

Photo: © Getty Images
 After meeting at St Andrew's University way back in 2001, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary this month. William and Kate have had quite a journey together over the years, and have made plentiful cute comments about each other along the way. To mark their special anniversary, we've rounded up some of the sweetest...

Photo: © Getty Images
Reflecting on his and Kate's wedding day, Prince William confessed to ABC host Katie Couric that he wished his mother Princess Diana had been able to be there:

"I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day. I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate."

His brother Prince Harry added: "She would have loved Kate."

Photo: © Getty Images
Announcing their engagement in 2010, the pair said of each other:

William: "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."

Kate said: "You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well – as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times."

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple reflected on when they first met as students in an interview with ITV News shortly after announcing their engagement:

William said: "We obviously met at university, at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time."

Kate said: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Photo: © Getty Images
During their royal tour of Canada in 2011, Kate said of William:

"I'm very, very lucky. He looks after me as much as possible."

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple took a walk down memory lane when they returned to the place they met – St Andrews University – for the 600th anniversary celebrations in 2011.

"This is a very special moment for Catherine and me. It feels like coming home," William said.

Photo: © Getty Images
After the birth of Prince George in 2013, William said affectionately:

"He's got [Kate's] looks, thankfully."

Photo: © Rex
William praised his wife and their "lovely little family" as he returned to work following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

"It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," he told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

Photo: © Getty Images
Speaking during a visit to Anglesey in February – the place that they called home for three years when William worked as a search and rescue pilot for the RAF – Kate said:

"It was such a special time for us. It was the start of our life together really."

Photo: © PA
William opened up about how starting a family with Kate had changed his personality during an interview for the documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust:

"I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be," William said. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

Photo: © ITV
Kate revealed that she and William were inspired by the Queen's closeness to her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in an interview for ITV's Our Queen at Ninety documentary:

"All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen's sense of duty and commitment. And I think to do that by yourself would be a very lonely place to be. But I think to have the support of your husband there by your side on those occasions – and behind closed doors as well – I think is really special.

"William and I have got quite a long way to go. But, no, it really, really is fantastic."

kate and william engagement
Photo: © PA
During their engagement interview, Wiliam confessed that he tried to impress her with his cooking skills - but things didn't always go quite to plan.

William explained: "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

