20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton's most endearing royal moments in photos

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie spotted at baby shower ahead of royal baby arrival
kate-middleton-endearing-moments
Photo: © Getty Images
1/20

With every outing and official engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge has managed to endear us even more to her. Every now and then Prince William's wife - the prim, glossy-haired royal - lets her guard down and unleashes her super fun side, making her army of fans love her all the more. The mum-of-three has fangirled at sporting events - remember her adorably joyous reaction to Team GB winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics? Not to mention her refreshingly human facial expressions she always showcases at Wimbledon!

Of course, Kate has also been seen having fun with her young children, running around after them and proving just how much of a hands-on mum she is to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In honour of one of the most photographed women in the world, here at HELLO! we have taken a look back at some of Kate's most endearing royal snapshots.

kate-middleton-fixing-charlotte-hair
2/20

Over the children's Easter holidays in 2019, Kate was snapped on a family day out with William, George and Charlotte. The Cambridges enjoyed a mini reunion with the Tindalls and while fans were treated to several sweet snaps of the children playing at the fun fair, this one of Kate helping Princess Charlotte tie her hair is a favourite.

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
3/20

In one of the cutest images ever snapped, Kate clung to William when Team GB took home the gold medal in the team sprint contest during the 2012 London Olympics. Just like the rest of the country, the Duke and Duchess shared their delight at the big win. 

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
4/20

Kate let her hair fly as she played jumping games with young cadets during her visit to an RAF base in Cambridgeshire in February 2017. The Duchess couldn't help but giggle as she joined in the fun. Of course, Kate looked stylish while doing so, dressed in a military style jacket by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
5/20

The stylish royal traded her designer labels for a harness to go abseiling with husband William in North Wales. In November 2015, brave Kate put on her hard helmet and showcased her skills. William - who was first to launch himself into the activity -shouted up to his wife, "Are you holding me?" to which Kate, who gripped onto the rope, replied, "I've got you!" Giggling, Kate added to the instructors: "I'm quite enjoying this actually. For once I'm in control." When asked how their insurance was, the Duchess jokingly added: "William, how much do you love me?"

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
6/20

The Duchess showed off her music skills while visiting the Anna Freud Centre Family School. A patron for the centre, Kate often goes on engagements there, and most recently set up an initiative to help children talk about their feelings to raise awareness of mental health. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
7/20

The royal couple didn't blink an eye while meeting a Maori warrior in New Zealand. What's more, Kate impressed the Maori by choosing to wear red - the highest status colour in Maori culture. 

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
8/20

One of the best treats a Downton Abbey fan could hope for, Kate visited the TV set and watched a live filming of a scene back in March 2015. Kate watched a scene set in the servants' quarters for the sixth series of the period drama, and posed for photos with the cast afterwards, including Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
9/20

Kate has met everybody, from heads of state to Beyonce, but the one person who unleashed her inner fangirl was none other than J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons. The mum-of-three couldn't hide her excitement when she had the chance to chat to Jenna in December 2014.

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
10/20

She may be a Duchess, but during a tour of the Harry Potter studios in London, Kate also doubled as a budding wizard. Kate attended the fun day out with Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of the arrival of Prince George in 2013. As ever, she looked stylish dressed in a polka dot maternity dress by Topshop. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
11/20

Welcoming their first child Prince George to the world on 22 July 2013, Kate and Prince William could not contain their happiness - and the feeling was contagious as we collectively oohed and ahhed as the newborn was presented on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
12/20

Getting into the action, Kate was on the edge of her seat while attending a Wimbledon tennis match. A fan of all sports, Kate is a royal patron of Wimbledon, and is often seen in the royal box during the championships. with husband Prince William, or sister Pippa Middleton. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
13/20

Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015. The youngster, pictured at her christening just months later, has developed into a confident little girl who has mastered the perfect royal wave and delighted crowds with her enthusiasm.  

gallery_5_3
Photo: © Getty Images
14/20

A hands-on mum, Kate is more often than not seen with her children, and regularly talks about the things she enjoys doing with them, which includes hunting for spiders outside and running around in the garden, aww! 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
15/20

The stylish mum-of-three hit the trading floor in London as a broker for ICAP charity day. The charity trading day has seen many a royal and famous face take part over the years, including everyone from Sarah Ferguson to Holly Willoughby.

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
16/20

Kate rooted for British tennis champ Andy Murray during the London Summer Games in 2012. Cheering in the crowds, Kate got into the spirit of the tennis game as she held her hands in the air during a day out with Prince William. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
17/20

An expressive Kate arrived at the Dundee Rep Theatre in Scotland ready to chat with fans and well-wishers.

kate-middleton-prince-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
18/20

On 23 April 2018, Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born, and proud mum Kate looked delighted as she posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her newborn son and husband Prince William. Little Louis was also visited by his elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were picked up from Kensington Palace in William's car to see their baby brother shortly before he was introduced to the world's press. 

kate-middleton-prince-louis-christening
19/20

Prince Louis made his second public appearance on 9 July at his christening, which marked the first time that the Cambridge family were pictured all together since his arrival. Kate beamed with joy as she held her youngest son in her arms as they made their way to the private ceremony at the Royal Chapel at St James' Palace. 

prince-george-princess-charlotte-kate-middleton
20/20

Fun mum Kate was pictured playing with her two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a charity polo match in the summer. Kate even impressed royal fans by running after George and Charlotte in wedges! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

