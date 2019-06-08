﻿
33 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the best photos from Trooping the Colour 2019

Happy birthday to Her Majesty!

Photo: © Rex
On Saturday, the royal family were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official 93rd birthday. Trooping the Colour is held every year and is one of the most exciting events in the royal calendar. Not only does the nation celebrate Her Majesty's big day, but it's a chance for royal watchers to see the youngest members of the family who don't often make public appearances.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne participated in the procession on horseback, as they do most years, while the Queen rode in a carriage. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge shared another carriage, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made a loved-up appearance. Meghan made a spectacular return to the spotlight after welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Let's take a look at the best photos from Trooping the Colour 2019….

kate-william-trooping-arrival
Photo: © Rex
2/33

Prince William and Kate were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace just after ten o'clock in the morning, ahead of the start of Trooping. The future King, who was preparing to take part in the procession on horseback, looked smart in his red uniform while mum-of-three Kate was her typically elegant self in a yellow coatdress and matching hat by Philip Treacy hat. The Duchess borrowed a pair of pearl drop earrings from the Queen.

kate-middleton-camilla-carriage-
3/33

Camilla and Kate shared one carriage together, as they have done every year since the Duchess of Cambridge joined the royal family in 2011.

meghan-markle-harry-carriage
4/33

For the first time ever, Meghan and Harry also shared a carriage with Kate and Camilla.

royal-ladies-together
Photo: © PA
5/33

The royals waved to crowds who had lined the Mall.

kate-middleton-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images
6/33

A closer look at Kate's chic outfit.

meghan-markle-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images
7/33

Meghan gave birth to her first child just weeks ago on 6 May, but was keen to take part in the Queen's official birthday celebrations.

queen-closed-carriage
8/33

In a break with tradition, the Queen opted for a closed carriage this year in case of the wet weather. She rode in the Scottish State Coach, the same one that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank used for their wedding last October.

princess-eugenie-beatrice-trooping
Photo: © Rex
9/33

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared one carriage. Beatrice, 30, looked gorgeous in a pink dress with black lace details; the Countess of Wessex wore the same design at Ascot in 2018. Eugenie, meanwhile, wowed in a white and blue dress which she paired with a headband.

sophie-wessex-edward-carriage
Photo: © Getty Images
10/33

Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex was radiant in green.

lady-louise-carriage
Photo: © Getty Images
11/33

The Queen's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, also took part in the carriage procession.

princess-anne-william-andrew
Photo: © Rex
12/33

The Queen's children Princess Anne and Prince Andrew on horseback, as well as Prince William.

soldier-falls-during-trooping
Photo: © PA
13/33

There was a resounding gasp as a soldier fainted during the ceremony.

kate-meghan-camilla-carraige
Photo: © PA
14/33

The royals watched the incredible troops in action from their carriage.

prince-william-salute
Photo: © PA
15/33

Prince William, on horseback, saluted during the military procession.

queen-watching-parade
16/33

Her Majesty inspected her guards during the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

soldiers-in-line
17/33

More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands.

first-balcony-appearance-no-meghan
18/33

The royals lined up and waited on the balcony to welcome back the Queen to the palace following the military parade.

princess-charlotte-and-louis
19/33

Prince Louis made his debut at Trooping the Colour, peering outside the window at Buckingham Palace next to his sister Princess Charlotte.

prince-louis-cute-wave
20/33

The Cambridge children looked adorable waving out of the window.

prince-george-window-trooping
Photo: © Rex
21/33

Prince George, five, was also pictured.

prince-louis-trooping-steals-the-show
22/33

Prince Louis made his adorable debut at Trooping, sweetly matching his siblings in white and blue.

kate-middleton-and-louis-balcony
23/33

Kate doted on her youngest child.

prince-louis-goes-to-dad-william
24/33

Prince William held Prince Louis for part of the flypast.

kate-laughing-balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
25/33

The Cambridges, the Prince of Wales and Camilla were among the royals who joined the Queen on the balcony.

meghan-markle-balcony-appearance
Photo: © Getty Images
26/33

The Duchess of Sussex, who had not initially appeared on the balcony to greet the Queen as she returned to the palace, also made up the royal party.

lady-gabriella-balcony-post-wedding
27/33

Lady Gabriella Windsor made her first post-wedding appearance on the balcony.

flypast
Photo: © Getty Images
28/33

Crowds watched the RAF flypast whizz past Buckingham Palace.

balcony-royal-family
Photo: © PA
29/33

Well-wishers went to the palace in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals.

autumn-phillips-arrives-coach
Photo: © PA
30/33

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn arrived in London in a coach, with their children Savannah and Isla Phillips. The family will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony later, to watch the RAF flypast.

princess-michael
Photo: © Rex
31/33

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also pictured driving to Buckingham Palace in the morning.

sophie-winkleman-trooping
Photo: © Rex
32/33

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor joined the celebrations.

kids-spotted-windows
Photo: © Getty Images
33/33

Children were spotted peeking out of the windows to watch the celebration from indoors.

