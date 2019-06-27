Royal ladies who have changed their engagement rings from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara
The Duchess of Cambridge first wore one of Princess Diana's favourite tiaras at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015. In 1981, the Queen loaned the Lover's Knot Tiara to Princess Diana as a wedding gift and, although Diana wore the Spencer Tiara for the big day, the Lover's Knot was one of her favourite pieces.
MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?
Following Diana's death, the tiara wasn't seen publicly until Kate borrowed it from Her Majesty. The Duchess has since worn the special tiara four times. The tiara, of course, was originally made for Queen Mary as a replica of a tiara owned by her grandmother. The headpiece was then inherited by the Queen in 1953 when Mary died. The Lover's Knot consists of diamonds and a collection of hanging pearls set in silver and gold. The piece, which was was originally commissioned from famous court jewellers Garrard, consists of 19 arches, 38 drop-shaped pearls - 19 of which hang as pendants and another 19 which serve as the removable upright pearl spikes. However, the upright pearl drops are removable and have only been seen on Queen Mary.