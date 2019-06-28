All the times the Queen made her family roar with laughter

The Queen may be one of the world's most famous women thanks to her hard work and dedication to her title. But often, during her official engagements, Her Majesty has not shied away from showing off her humorous side. It's nice to know that she can enjoy herself on these rare occasions when she is joined by her family and other royal friends. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the Queen's funniest moments, from seeing the monarch in fits of giggles with her eldest son, Prince Charles, to sharing a laugh with her new granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures
The Duchess of Sussex, June 2018
One month after officially joining the royal family, Meghan carried out her first joint engagement with the Queen in Cheshire. While many would feel incredibly nervous performing the task, Meghan showed her relaxed and confident nature as she chatted and joked with Her Majesty. Meghan has previously opened up about how welcoming Harry's grandmother has been to her. Speaking in their first TV interview as an engaged couple, she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."