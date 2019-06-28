All the times the Queen made her family roar with laughter

﻿
meghan markle the queen laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen may be one of the world's most famous women thanks to her hard work and dedication to her title. But often, during her official engagements, Her Majesty has not shied away from showing off her humorous side. It's nice to know that she can enjoy herself on these rare occasions when she is joined by her family and other royal friends. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the Queen's funniest moments, from seeing the monarch in fits of giggles with her eldest son, Prince Charles, to sharing a laugh with her new granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, June 2018

One month after officially joining the royal family, Meghan carried out her first joint engagement with the Queen in Cheshire. While many would feel incredibly nervous performing the task, Meghan showed her relaxed and confident nature as she chatted and joked with Her Majesty. Meghan has previously opened up about how welcoming Harry's grandmother has been to her. Speaking in their first TV interview as an engaged couple, she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

queen-at-ascot-zara-sophie
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall and the Countess of Wessex, June 2019

The Queen has a great relationship with her granddaughter Zara Tindall and her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex. The three shared a joke during day 1 of Royal Ascot in June 2018.

queen makes kate middleton laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, June 2012

There's no denying that these two royals are close! Here, the Queen is seen laughing with her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. The pair shared a chuckle whilst watching a children's sporting event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham.

queen makes camilla laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall, October 2013

The Queen and her daughter-in-law Camilla shared a light-hearted moment during a visit to Ebony Horse Club and Community Riding Centre in Brixton. The pair clearly have a close bond.

queen makes prince charles laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles, September 2012

One of the most fun engagements of the summer is the annual Braemar gathering in Scotland. It usually marks a return to royal duties for the Queen, who spends the warmer months in Balmoral. Prince Charles could not stop laughing as the mother-and-son burst into a fit of giggles on the sidelines.

queen makes prince harry laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry, April 2006

The Queen seen smiling after she passed her grandson Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. Unable to hide his joy, Harry could be seen smiling whilst the remaining cadets stayed stony-faced.

queen makes princess anne laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne, March 2004

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne shared a sweet moment while cutting a cake on International Women's Day. The royals were celebrating at the Offices Of Women's Education in Building.

queen makes prince william laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William, December 2006

As the Queen walked passed, Prince Willian could not contain his giggles during the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy in Camberley.

queen makes zara phillips laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall, March 2003

The monarch was seen cracking up as she joked with her granddaughter Zara Tindall, nee Phillips. The duo seen at the Gold Cup Day at the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival.

the queen princess beatrice sarah
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, June 2018

Laughs all round! The Queen shared a joked with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson in the Royal Box before watching The Queen's horse 'Elector' run in the King Edward VII stakes on day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

the queen prince william harry
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry, June 2016

Both Prince William and Prince Harry couldn't contain their laughter as they sat with the Queen at a parade celebration for her 90th birthday celebrations.

queen and bahrain king laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
King of Bahrain, May 2015

Although he's not a member of her family, the Queen sure has friends in high places! The Queen and Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain were in a fit giggles at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

queen and king of bahrain
Photo: © Getty Images
King of Bahrain, May 2015

The Queen showed off her humorous side as they pair joked with one another.

