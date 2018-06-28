Growing up royal: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's best throwback photos

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were childhood friends who started a romance after meeting again at Royal Ascot in 1985. The couple married on 23 July 1986, and over the next four years welcomed two adorable little girls, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. Beatrice was born on 8 August 1988, and her little sister Eugenie arrived on 23 March 1990, completing the famously down-to-earth family of four. While Prince Andrew and Sarah separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, they remain close to this day – and their little girls are now all grown up! Beatrice turns 31 on Thursday (happy birthday Bea), and is happily in a relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Eugenie is now a married woman after tying the knot to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Despite their changing personal lives, the two sisters are still as close as ever. In honour of Beatrice's special day, we're looking back at their best throwback pics from their childhood and beyond – starting with this adorable photo of Prince Andrew accompanying his wife and their little girls – all dressed in denim – for an outing at the Windsor Horse show on 16 May 1992.