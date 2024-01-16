Princess Eugenie heads to Davos with Princess Beatrice after family holiday

Princess Eugenie was supported by her sister, Princess Beatrice, as she highlighted an issue close to her heart.

The mum-of-two joined a panel discussion in Davos alongside former British prime minister Theresa May, to raise awareness about modern slavery and how to tackle the issue.

Beatrice, 35, was seen in the audience as her sister Eugenie, 33, gave a talk at an event which focused on the role of business and government in tackling modern slavery and human trafficking.

Eugenie and her best friend, Julia de Boinville, founded their charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, in 2017.

According to The Guardian, Eugenie said: "Guns and drugs can be only trafficked once but human beings are trafficked again and again and again. For them it happens every day and minute."

Theresa May, who is the head of the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, appeared on the second season of Eugenie's podcast series Floodlight last year.

© Instagram / The Anti-Slavery Collective Beatrice was in the audience as her sister Eugenie gave a talk

The talk took place at Goals House as the World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Switzerland. While on maternity leave with her second son Ernest, born last May, Eugenie revealed that she had joined the Goals House Advisory Board.

Goals House is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders and entrepreneurs, that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

© Instagram / The Anti-Slavery Collective Eugenie and her charity co-founder, Julia de Boinville (far left), appeared at the event with Theresa May (centre)

On Wednesday, Eugenie will be a discussion leader at the WEF event, Frontier Action Against Trafficking and Modern Slavery in Europe, where she will discuss her own personal experience and leadership, and how she thinks leaders can take action in resolving human trafficking and forced labour in Europe in 2024.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is a regular at the annual World Economic Forum in her role as Vice President of partnerships and strategy for Afiniti technology.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack on Christmas Day in Norfolk

The royal sisters were joined by their husbands and their parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

Eugenie also enjoyed a post-Christmas family break in Jamaica with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons, August, who is three next month, and eight-month-old Ernest.

The Princess also has a full-time role as a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

