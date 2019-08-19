Celebrities who are related to the royal family – from Madonna to Beyoncé

Though many of the British royal family's extended relations are well known, there are many celebrities who have a connection to them – and some might well surprise you. For example, did you know that the Duchess of Cornwall is 10th cousins of both Madonna and Celine Dion? They are all descended from an influential 17th-century French-Canadian family. Guy Richie, meanwhile, is the Duchess of Cambridge's sixth cousin and was among the guests at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.
It will also come as no surprise that Beyoncé aka Queen Bey is related to none other than the Queen herself. The pair are 25th cousins once removed. Take a look through our gallery for many more surprising family connections between the royals and music and film royalty.
