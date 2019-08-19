Celebrities who are related to the royal family – from Madonna to Beyoncé

﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
Though many of the British royal family's extended relations are well known, there are many celebrities who have a connection to them – and some might well surprise you. For example, did you know that the Duchess of Cornwall is 10th cousins of both Madonna and Celine Dion? They are all descended from an influential 17th-century French-Canadian family. Guy Richie, meanwhile, is the Duchess of Cambridge's sixth cousin and was among the guests at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.

It will also come as no surprise that Beyoncé aka Queen Bey is related to none other than the Queen herself. The pair are 25th cousins once removed. Take a look through our gallery for many more surprising family connections between the royals and music and film royalty.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall's celebrity relatives

Madonna

The Duchess of Cornwall and Madonna are ninth cousins. The Like A Prayer singer and Camilla both come from the bloodline of the 17th French-Canadian Madeleine Ernard and Zacharie Cloutier. The couple were part of the high society of Canada.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion is also the Duchess of Cornwall's ninth cousin. The Canadian singer and the royal are also both descendants of Zacharie Cloutier, just like Madonna.

Angelina Jolie

The Hollywood stars and the Duchess of Cornwall are certainly all connected! Angelina Jolie is a distant relative of Camilla, and just like Celine Dion and Madonna, they are ninth cousins.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's celebrity relatives  

Beyoncé  

Beyoncé is music royalty, and so it is fitting that she is related to the Queen. The Lemonade singer is the monarch's 25th cousin once removed. The pair are connected via their shared ancestor, Henry II. Beyoncé is no stranger to meeting royalty either, and greeted the Duchess of Sussex like an old friend when they met for the first time at The Lion King premiere in July 2019.  

Johnny Depp  

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, and fittingly he is related to royalty too. The star is the 20th cousin of the Queen, a fact that was revealed on Who Do You Think You Are? in 2011. Dr Barratt found out that one branch of Johnny's ancestors were descendent from Sir William Gascoigne and his wife Margaret Percy, aristocrats who lived in Yorkshire in the 15th Century. Margaret was the daughter of the 3rd Earl of Northumberland and a direct descendent of King Edward III. Her Majesty is Edward III's great-granddaughter, 17 times removed.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge's celebrity relatives

Ellen DeGeneres

The Duchess of Cambridge is no doubt one of Ellen Degeneres's dream guests on her chat show – and they would certainly have a lot to talk about, as it turns out they are related. The royal and US star are 15th cousins, and are related through ha man called Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne, who lived in the UK in the early 1500s.

Guy Ritchie

The Duchess of Cambridge and Guy Ritchie are sixth cousins. What's more, the pair get on extremely well, with the actor among the guests at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.

Meghan Markle's celebrity relatives

Mookie Betts

In June, the Duchess of Sussex met one of her famous relatives for the first time when she went to watch Boston Red Sox player Mookie Betts play against the Yankees at London Stadium, and the pair shared a hug. It was revealed in May 2018 that they were distantly related. Their family ties go back 150 years ago in Alabama, and they also had a connection via a 1920 marriage between Mookie's great-uncle and Meghan's great-great aunt.

Prince Charles' celebrity relatives

Ralph Fiennes

Prince Charles and Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes are eighth cousins. The pair are both descendants of King James II of Scotland. What's more, Ralph has performed an excerpt of Charles Dickens' Bleak House in front of the royal family, including Charles, in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana's celebrity relatives

George W. Bush

The late Princess Diana was an 11th cousin, twice-removed from the former US president George W. Bush.

