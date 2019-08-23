Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's all-female dream team

Following their split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's household and charitable foundation earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appointing new members of staff to make up their dream team. Harry and Meghan, who identify as feminists, have created an all-female team – a first for the royal family. Their most recent appointments include the couple's private secretary Fiona Mcilwham and Karen Blackett, who will act as director and trustee of the Sussex Royal Foundation. Let's take a look at Harry and Meghan's team ahead of their tour to Africa this autumn…
Fiona Mcilwham
The Queen's long-standing member of staff Samantha Cohen transferred to work for Harry and Meghan as their interim private secretary whilst the couple were looking for a more permanent solution. And now the Sussexes have found their perfect right-hand woman, Fiona Mcilwham, 45, who was formerly the British Ambassador to Albania.
Fiona reportedly won over palace officials and the couple themselves, who had hoped to hire a joint private secretary from within the royal household roster. But Fiona has quite the résumé, becoming one of the youngest ambassadors for Britain when she was posted to Albania aged 35. She also previously worked as Director for Western Balkans and Enlargement at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.
The high-flying diplomat, who describes herself as a "wannabe supermum" on Twitter, lives in north London with her husband Daniel Korski, David Cameron's former 'enforcer', and their son.
MORE: Prince William, Kate and the kids touch down in Scotland for holiday with the Queen