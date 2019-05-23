All the times the royals have bent the rules for their children

The royal family are an example of model citizens – always on their best behaviour and knowing exactly what to do and what to say when. But they are human after all, and on occasion, the royals bend the rules. Sometimes they go against protocol or the expected norm for their children, but they usually have a very good reason. Let's take a look at all the times these royal parents have let their brood do things other children simply wouldn't be allowed to…
Lady Louise Windsor's Strictly visit
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Wessex is best known for her love of horses, but she clearly also loves dancing. So much so, that the Queen's granddaughter and her mother were spotted in the audience of Strictly in November 2018. The trip was a special treat in honour of Louise's 15th birthday and both she and Sophie were photographed clapping, laughing and having the time of their lives.
Presenter Tess Daly said at the time: "They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."
But was it against the rules? Strictly contestant James Cracknell revealed on This Morning this week that he's looking forward to his son turning 16 so that he can watch his dad on the dancefloor, suggesting that children under that age aren't usually allowed. (We won't tell if you don't.)
