﻿
22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When royals break down in tears from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

They're only human after all

...
When royals break down in tears from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry
You're reading

When royals break down in tears from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

1/22
Next

Prince Andrew hosts Sarah Ferguson's 60th birthday bash - see which stars attended
prince-harry-crying-at-wellchild
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

The British royal family are known for their cool, calm exteriors and traditional stiff upper lip. And in general, they're a family with a lot to celebrate. Here at HELLO! we like to focus on all the happy occasions, but there are of course, as in all of our lives, more trying times. Take a look at the touching moments when our favourite royals, including European ones, showed they're just like the rest of us, and they couldn't help let their emotions get the better of them.

Prince Harry

In October 2019, the Duke of Sussex carried out a very poignant engagement – attending the WellChild Awards, which celebrates the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children and young people. Harry welled up as he gave a speech, reminiscing on how this time last year he and his wife Meghan were the only people to know that the Duchess was pregnant. Demonstrating how strong a parent's love is, Harry said: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did…"

Harry, overcome with emotion, trailed off, bent his head down and cleared his throat before continuing. Gaby Roslin was on hand to comfort the Duke, as he continued: "I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."

MORE: See inside Alex Jones' stunning Cotswolds property

princess-charlotte-emotional-trooping
Photo: © PA
2/22

Princess Charlotte

During the 2018 Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte had a teary moment. The young royal slipped and fell, banging her head on the balcony railing. Kate, who was standing behind her then three-year-old, scooped her up into her arms and snuggled her close.

MORE: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes – see the photos

meghan-markle-cry
3/22

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has only been a member of the royal family since 2018, but already she's been caught a little teary. For Meghan though, it was joy and not sadness that caused her to well up. During her visit to Tonga a newly-pregnant Meghan got the giggles when a group of school children sang a funny song to her and husband Prince Harry, about mosquitos. 

Keep clicking for more photos!

kate-middleton-crying-hospice
Photo: © Rex
4/22

The Duchess of Cambridge

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended a launch event for East Anglia Children's Hospices charity in November 2014, she was seen welling up as she drove away from the engagement. Kate, who was four months pregnant with Princess Charlotte, had spoken to one attendee, Leigh Smith. The pair had corresponded after Leigh sadly lost her three-month-old baby Beatrice from a rare heart condition.

Kate replied to her letter and sought Leigh out during the launch event. Physiotherapist Leigh revealed: "Kate gave me a hug just before she left. I was getting quite teary-eyed, she had tears in her eyes and she just said to me, 'You're a very brave lady and again, I'm just so, so sorry.'"

princess-diana-cries-hospice
Photo: © Rex
5/22

Princess Diana

Some 22 years earlier, Princess Diana found herself in a similar situation when she visited Ashworth Hospice in Liverpool. The People's Princess, who was known for her incredible empathy, burst into tears as she left the emotional engagement.

the-duchess-of-cornwall-emotional
Photo: © Rex
6/22

The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles' wife Camilla welled up during a visit to the Safelives Centre in London in January 2016. The Duchess spoke to victims of domestic abuse and heard from Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Brown was murdered by husband Robert.

queen-cries-remembrance
Photo: © Getty Images
7/22

The Queen

Remembrance Sunday is always a poignant event in the royal calendar, and in 2002, the Queen was overcome with emotion as she visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

queen-cries-Britannia
Photo: © Getty Images
8/22

The Queen

The first time Her Majesty cried in public was in December 1997 when her beloved HMY Britannia was decommissioned. It was a rare sight for fans to see the normally stoic royal shed a tear. The Queen was saying goodbye to her luxury yacht, whose costs were too great to maintain. The ship had faithfully served the royal family for over 40 years.

princess-anne-Britannia-cries
Photo: © Getty Images
9/22

Princess Anne

Senior royals attended the decommissioning ceremony, including the Queen's daughter Princess Anne who also wiped away a tear.

mette-marit-queen-sonja-birthday-emotional
Photo: © Rex
10/22

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

It was an emotional day for Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, as she attended King Harald and Queen Sonja's 75th birthday celebrations at the Oslo Opera House. Harald was born on 21 February and his wife on 4 July, but the couple had chosen to celebrate on 31 May together.

queen-silvia-wedding-victoria
Photo: © Rex
11/22

Queen Silvia of Sweden

An emotional mother-of-the-bride Queen Silvia of Sweden was brought to tears as she celebrated her beautiful daughter Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in June 2010.

queen-maxima-memorial-monument
Photo: © Rex
12/22

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands broke down in tears as she attended a memorial service in Apeldoorn to pay tribute to those killed or injured in the horrific Queen's Day attack, which happened there the year before in April 2009.

queen-maxima-emotional
Photo: © Rex
13/22

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The mother-of-three, who is never shy to show her emotions in public, attended a heartbreaking service in Eindhoven in July 2014. The bodies of the victims of the MH17 plane crash were being brought back to the Netherlands.

queen-mathilde-crying
Photo: © Rex
14/22

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid her respects to Queen Fabiola at the funeral in 2014. She was joined by her husband King Phillipe and their four children at the service in Brussels. Fabiola was the queen consort of King Baudouin of Belgium for 33 years.

princess-stephanie-circus-festival-emotional
Photo: © Rex
15/22

Princess Stephanie of Monaco

Princess Stephanie of Monaco was moved to tears as she attended the 24th International Circus Festival – an annual event in the Monegasque royal calendar. Stephanie was joining her brother Prince Albert.

martha-louise-emotional
Photo: © Rex
16/22

Princess Martha Louise of Norway

Princess Martha Louise of Norway was reduced to tears as her country marked one year since the horrific 2011 Norway attacks. Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian right-wing extremist, killed 77 people in two attacks – a car bomb explosion in Oslo that killed eight people and the massacre of 69 people who were attending a summer camp on the island of Utøya. Among the dead was Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's stepbrother.

prince-george-mum-kate-emotional
Photo: © Getty Images
17/22

Prince George

Prince George was comforted by his mum Kate during a family day out at the polo in summer 2018. The little Prince was four at the time.

prince-william-emotional-sports-day
Photo: © Rex
18/22

Prince William

And in scenes similar to Kate and George, Prince William was comforted by his mum Princess Diana during a sports day in Richmond back in 1990.

princess-beatrice-polo-match
Photo: © Getty Images
19/22

Princess Beatrice

A young Princess Beatrice burst into tears after her friend was refused entry to the Royal Box at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club in 1991.

Prince-Christian-told-off-mum-mary
Photo: © Rex
20/22

Prince Christian of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark tried to calm down her little boy Prince Christian during a parade at Fredensborg Palace in 2009, when the family were celebrating Prince Henrik's 75th birthday.

Princess-Josephine-summer-photocall
Photo: © Rex
21/22

Princess Josephine of Denmark

During the family's summer photocall in 2013, Crown Princess Mary again comforted her daughter Princess Josephine when it all got a bit too much for the two-year-old.

princess-isabella-crying
22/22

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Prince Frederik's wife Princess Mary comforted their daughter Princess Isabella as they attended the funeral of ASOS founder Anders Holch Povlsen's three children. Anders and his wife Anne tragically lost their son Alfred and daughters Alma and Agnes in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka in 2019. The emotional funeral service, which was attended by the Danish royal family, was held in Aarhus, Denmark.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...