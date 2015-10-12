﻿
18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

The royals love playing tennis, polo and hockey

Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

It's no secret that the royal family are a sporty bunch, with tennis and polo being some of their favourite hobbies. We've been lucky to witness some great moments during their royal engagements over the years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry competing against each other in a relay race in 2017. The younger generation are already showing their love for the beautiful game too with Princess Charlotte pictured playing football in 2019. 

Click through the gallery for some great photos of the royals at play! 

Lady Louise Windsor proved she was a natural at hockey in January 2020 as she accompanied her mother, the Countess of Wessex, to the training grounds of England Hockey in Bisham Abbey. The 16-year-old showcased her skills as she practiced hitting and passing the hockey puck with members of the women's team. 

prince-william-prince-harry-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
2/18

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex took part in a charity polo match at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham in July 2019. 

princess-charlotte-football
Photo: © Getty Images
3/18

During that polo match, Princess Charlotte was spotted showing off her dribbling skills as she played football with older brother Prince George. 

prince-william-kate-middleton-football
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head during a football match at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2019. 

meghan-markle-netball
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

The Duchess of Sussex got involved in a netball match when she and Prince Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University in September 2018. 

countess-of-wessex-hockey
Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

The Countess of Wessex demonstrated her hockey skills during a visit to England Hockey at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in April 2016. 

kate-william-harry-running
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

Things got competitive between Kate, William and Harry as they took part in a relay race during a London Marathon training session for Heads Together in 2017. 

kate-middleton-three-tins
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

Duchess Kate played the South African game Three Tins at the Commonwealth Games in July 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

Kate's a royal soccer mom! She helped son Prince George get his footing in June 2015 during a charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Princess Beatrice got into the spirit as she ran the Virgin London Marathon in 2010 as part of a 34-person caterpillar.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

High heeled boots didn't stop Kate, who played field hockey when she was in school, from showing off her moves at St Andrew's School in Berkshire, England in November 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

A two-piece suit won't stand between Prince William and a friendly tennis match during an official visit to the Coventry War Memorial Park in July 2014 in Coventry, England.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

Prince Harry kept his eyes on the ball during a football game with NFL representative Dan Marino and Walking with the Wounded's Walk of Britain team in England in September 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

Kate proved herself a skilled table tennis player during a visit to Bacon's College in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Princes Harry and William enjoyed a casual pickup game of basketball during a visit to Bacon's College in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

Prince Charles impressed a crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia by showing off his cricket skills in November 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

Duchess Camilla boasts some impressive table tennis skills! She showed them off in 2005 at the Atworth Youth Club. 

Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

Kate showed off her sporty side at one of her first events after the birth of Prince George, playing volleyball at a SportsAid Athlete Workshop on October 18, 2013.

