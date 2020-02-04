The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a day of engagements in South Wales on Tuesday, following their glamorous appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2020 on Sunday night. Prince William and Kate's first stop was to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Mumbles Lifeboat station, where they spoke to crew members about day-to-day life as part of a team which provides 24-hour rescue services.
The couple will then travel to Port Talbot to visit Tata Steel, the UK's largest steel plant, to meet with employees and their families. William and Kate's final engagement of the day will be to the Bulldogs Development Centre, a partnership between Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, which helps to support young people in the community who may have been affected by adverse childhood experiences and mental health issues, and gives them a sense of belonging through fitness and boxing.
Wales holds special memories for the Duke and Duchess, who lived on Anglesey in North Wales from 2010 to 2013, when William worked as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot.
