﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit South Wales after wowing at the BAFTAs – best photos

Wales is a special place for the couple

...
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit South Wales after wowing at the BAFTAs – best photos
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit South Wales after wowing at the BAFTAs – best photos

1/8
Next

When the royals can't contain their giggles - see the best photos
kate-will-pier
Photo: © PA
1/8

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a day of engagements in South Wales on Tuesday, following their glamorous appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2020 on Sunday night. Prince William and Kate's first stop was to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Mumbles Lifeboat station, where they spoke to crew members about day-to-day life as part of a team which provides 24-hour rescue services.

The couple will then travel to Port Talbot to visit Tata Steel, the UK's largest steel plant, to meet with employees and their families. William and Kate's final engagement of the day will be to the Bulldogs Development Centre, a partnership between Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, which helps to support young people in the community who may have been affected by adverse childhood experiences and mental health issues, and gives them a sense of belonging through fitness and boxing.

Wales holds special memories for the Duke and Duchess, who lived on Anglesey in North Wales from 2010 to 2013, when William worked as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot. 

READ: Kate Middleton reveals that she was 'heartbroken' over BAFTA-winning film 

kate-mumbles
Photo: © PA
2/8

There was a cute moment between the couple as they arrived at The Mumbles, with Kate reaching out to touch her husband's shoulder. The couple were greeted by large crowds upon arrival. 

kate-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

The couple paid tribute to Wales' flag by donning red (for the dragon) and green. Kate wrapped up in a navy coat from Hobbs, a midi-length red Zara dress with boots. The Duchess accessorised with a heart-printed Beulah London scarf and a matching Mulberry bag. 

Her husband William looked smart in a navy blazer and a bottle green jumper. 

MORE: Kate Middleton's in the mood for Valentine's Day in red Zara dress & heart print scarf

kate-earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

A closer look at Kate's gorgeous heart-printed scarf and her Asprey oak leaf hoop earrings. The Duchess wore her brunette locks into a half-up half-down style. 

william-kate-lifeboats
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

The Duke and Duchess will boarded the lifeboat and chatted with the crew members about life at sea. Lifeboat operations in The Mumbles have been looked after by the RNLI since 1863 and the service frequently helps the greatest number of people for a single station in Wales.

William and Kate met volunteers before watching the Mumbles Lifeboat launch as part of a training exercise. 

william-crowd
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

The couple took the time to chat to locals who had gathered at the pier to meet them. 

kate-wales-kids
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Kate stopped to chat to a number of school children, who looked very excited to meet royalty! 

kate-girl-wales
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Kate was particularly taken with one little girl, who was holding a cuddly toy. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...