Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Diana’s greatest quotes about love

Diana's wise words on love are worth a read this Valentine's Day

Princess Diana’s greatest quotes about love
Princess Diana’s greatest quotes about love

7 royal couples who gave up their titles for love
princess-diana-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana’s enduring legacy is one built upon the values of generosity, kindness and of course - love. A doting mother, devoted wife and a sincere friend to each and every person she crossed paths with, Diana’s capacity for love is one which has long-captivated the world. In honour of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up Diana’s greatest quotes about that crazy little thing called love - from falling head over heels to practicing self-love, these wise words are worth a read. 

 

"I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country."

One of Diana’s most iconic quotes, she famously declared in a 1995 interview for BBC One’s Panorama that she would rather be a "queen in people’s hearts" than rule the country. Regularly photographed conversing with civilians, Diana’s innate ability to emotionally connect and bond with ‘normal people’ earnt her the title of 'the people's princess.'

diana-heart-on-sleave-quote
Photo: © Getty Images
"I wear my heart on my sleeve."

Often making candid declarations about her mental health and battle with bulimia, Diana - like so many of us - was someone who was just trying to navigate the ups and downs of everyday life. Receiving considerable praise for the depth and honesty in which she revealed her everyday struggles as a mother, a wife and a woman, Princess Diana’s vulnerable answers - recorded and published by Andrew Morton in 1992 - helped to lessen the stigma surrounding mental health and eating disorders. 

diana-kissing-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
"I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it."

The world has long revelled in Prince William’s loving relationship and marriage with Kate Middleton. Having advised her eldest son from an early age, Diana clearly instilled in William an understanding of the importance of finding love and holding on to it. 

diana-will-and-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
"Family is the most important thing in the world."

Our favourite photos of Diana often show the devoted mother interacting with her darling sons - Prince William and Prince Harry. A firm believer in the importance of family, Diana famously said: "I live for my sons. I would be lost without them." 

princess-diana-hugging
Photo: © Getty Images
"Hugs can do great amounts of good."

Regularly photographed hugging others, whether she was among family members, friends, children or everyday people, Diana always made everyone around her feel welcome and loved by offering a warm embrace. 

diana-addressing-public
Photo: © Getty Images
"I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head."

No one will ever forget the moment Diana shook bare hands with AIDS patients while visiting a hospital in London. Diana used her public platform to encourage empathy and understanding for those diagnosed. A nurse who witnessed Diana’s 1987 visit explained to the BBC: "If a royal was allowed to go in and shake a patient's hands, somebody at the bus stop or the supermarket could do the same" - choosing not to wear gloves, Diana rebelled against social prejudice in favour of love and acceptance.  

diana-chatting
Photo: © Getty Images
"Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves." 

Renowned for her humanitarian efforts, Diana recognised the universal human need for love - to be loved by others and to practice self-love. A patron of over 100 different organisations covering homelessness, disabilities, children and HIV/AIDS, the princess dedicated much of her time to ensuring better and brighter futures for those in need. Often describing how helping others brought her a great sense of reward, purpose and happiness, Diana practised self-love by loving others - not a bad philosophy to live by.

