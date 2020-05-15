﻿
15 glorious photos of the Queen at her favourite horse event of the year

The monarch has sported some stylish looks

Danielle Stacey
philip-royal-windsor-horse-show-1974
Photo: © Getty Images
The Royal Windsor Horse Show is one of the highlights of the Queen's calendar and usually takes place within the grounds of Windsor Castle every May. This equestrian event, due to take place between 13 and 17 May 2020, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers showed virtual competitions online instead.

It was the first time the 94-year-old monarch has missed the show since its launch in 1943. The Queen, who learned how to ride at the age of three, has seen her own horses compete in the show. She has often been pictured with her trusty camera around her neck and has been in the stands to support her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and her grandchildren, compete in carriage driving competitions.

Take a look back at these amazing photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years…

How cool does Prince Philip look in this picture of him standing on the edge of his Range Rover in 1974? Complete with a tweed suit and sunglasses, of course.

queen-camera-horse-show-1973
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen always looks incredibly relaxed during the Royal Windsor Horse Show and we love this shot of her mid-laugh while wearing a cable knit jumper and cat-eye sunglasses. And there's one of her trusty cameras around her neck.

beatrice-eugenie-horse-show-1992
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were regulars at the Royal Windsor Horse Show when they were children, having grown-up at nearby Royal Lodge. This photo, taken in 1992, is absolutely all of us at a funfair.

anne-horse-show-1983
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's daughter and accomplished equestrian, Princess Anne, is pictured at the horse show in 1983, with daughter Zara Tindall on her back, while her son, Peter Phillips, is carried by her bodyguard.

philip-kate-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a chat with Prince Philip as they attended a special show for the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

queen-horse-show-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
The monarch is always very animated at the event, particularly when watching her own horses at the show! This action shot is from last year.  

eugenie-ice-cream-1994
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie tucks into an ice cream at the 1994 show.

queen-camera-horse-show-2000
Photo: © Getty Images
We love this candid photo of the Queen casually leaning against her car as she takes a picture in 2000.

sophie-wessex-lady-louise-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has followed in her family's footsteps and competes in carriage driving. She's pictured with her mother, the Countess of Wessex, in 2018.

queen-royal-windsor-horse-show-1982
Photo: © Getty Images
Her Majesty is renowned for her style and has worn an array of fashionable head scarves at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years, including this printed one in 1982.

queen-royal-windsor-horse-show-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
We also really want to know what tickled the Queen so much in 2018…

philip-motorbike-2005
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Philip, who only retired from royal duties in 2017, showed off his fun side as he rode on a mini motorcycle in 2005.

sarah-ferguson-beatrice-1991
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice gets a piggy-back ride from her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, in 1991. 

queen-charles-anne-1956
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was joined by her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, aged eight and six respectively, in 1956. 

elizabeth-margaret-horse-show-1947
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth was joined by her younger sister, Princess Margaret, at the 1947 show. This was taken a few months before Elizabeth's wedding to Philip.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

