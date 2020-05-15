The Royal Windsor Horse Show is one of the highlights of the Queen's calendar and usually takes place within the grounds of Windsor Castle every May. This equestrian event, due to take place between 13 and 17 May 2020, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers showed virtual competitions online instead.
It was the first time the 94-year-old monarch has missed the show since its launch in 1943. The Queen, who learned how to ride at the age of three, has seen her own horses compete in the show. She has often been pictured with her trusty camera around her neck and has been in the stands to support her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and her grandchildren, compete in carriage driving competitions.
Take a look back at these amazing photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years…
How cool does Prince Philip look in this picture of him standing on the edge of his Range Rover in 1974? Complete with a tweed suit and sunglasses, of course.