﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

7 moments that almost stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thunder on their big day

The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday

7 moments that almost stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thunder on their big day
You're reading

7 moments that almost stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thunder on their big day

1/7
Next

The Countess of Wessex explains why daughter Lady Louise has put carriage driving to one side for the time being
Sharnaz Shahid
cambridge family royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

It's coming up to two years since their royal wedding captivated the whole world, with millions tuning in to watch Prince Harry marry the love of his life Meghan Markle. Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second wedding anniversary, we're taking a look back at some of the moments which almost stole the limelight on their big day.

GALLERY: Royal weddings held in Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge

Although Kate was technically still on maternity leave, Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding marked her first official public appearance following the arrival of her third child Prince Louis on 23 April 2018. She looked absolutely beautiful in a yellow coatdress by Alexander McQueen, which she styled with a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

Prince Charles Meghan wedding aisle
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Prince Charles stepped in

One of the most important moments at weddings is when the bride walks down the aisle. However, on this occasion, Prince Charles stepped in to accompany his future daughter-in-law after her own father, Thomas Markle, dropped out of the bridal party due to health problems. Releasing a statement about her dad, Meghan wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

princess-charlotte-fun
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Princess Charlotte pokes tongue out

The sweet young royal let her cheeky side out as she drove to uncle Prince Harry's wedding. Young Charlotte was impeccably behaved for over an hour as she served her duty as the couple's bridesmaid, making mother Kate and father Prince William proud. But all three-year-olds have their moments, and this image, of Charlotte poking her tongue out as she sat in the back of the car, was certainly one to remember!

GALLERY: 7 royal couples who gave up their titles for love

Abigail-Spencer-Priyanka-Chopra-royal-wedding
4/7

Celebrity guests

The guestlist was star quality! George and Amal Clooney were among the high profile guests for the big day. They were joined by the likes of Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams as well as Meghan's Suits co-stars Abigail Spencer, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams.

MORE: All the photos from the royal wedding

Chelsy Davy arrives royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Prince Harry invited his exes

Harry's ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas were among the guests who attended the nuptials. The Prince famously dated the two stunning ladies in his twenties and has remained on good terms with both since their splits, so it may not come as a surprise that Cressida and Chelsy secured a coveted invite.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

mike-zara-tindall-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Heavily-pregnant Zara Tindall

On the big, some pictures of Zara looking rather uneasy during the service emerged. The royal was eight months pregnant with little Lena at the time, and could be forgiven for her unimpressed expressions as she sat inside the chapel with her husband Mike Tindall. Speaking about the royal wedding to the Daily Telegraph in 2019, Zara confessed that she did feel "uncomfortable" as she explained her unborn baby had been "kicking the hell out of her" for an hour.

READ: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

brian mulroney royal wedding
7/7

Brian and John Mulroney

It's safe to say that Meghan was almost upstaged by her young bridal party - particularly by her best friend Jessica Mulroney's twin boys, Brian and John Mulroney. The brothers, who acted as pageboys, were the lucky children who got to hold the bride's veil as she made her spectacular entrance inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. One screen shot of Brian showing off his toothless grin has since gone viral.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...