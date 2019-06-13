Happy anniversary to Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia of Sweden! Their love story in photos

Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary! In honour of their special day, here at HELLO!, we are taking a look back at their fairytale romance. This royal couple exchanged wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June 2015. Joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.
The lovebirds met in 2010, when the two were eating in the same restaurant. Luckily for them, the friends they were with happened to know each other. "We started with a shy greeting and everything followed," said Carl Philip after their engagement. Before her fame as a princess, Sofia was best known as a model for men's magazines and for her role in the reality TV series Paradise Hotel. She studied accounting in New York (where she also worked as a bartender) and is also passionate about fitness, having received certification as a yoga instructor. Even more impressive, she has worked as a volunteer and aid worker in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.
