It's a double celebration in the Cambridge household as Prince William is toasting his 38th birthday on Father's Day! In honour of this special occasion, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the royal's memorable moments as a doting father.
There's no denying that both he and the Duchess of Cambridge are completely devoted to their children, determined to give their them as normal an upbringing as possible. They rarely take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on official engagements and have a very hands-on approach to parenting. However, over the years, the Cambridges have surprised fans with the occasional high-profile outing – including Trooping the Colour and at last year's Chelsea Flower Show.
At that event, William showed off his paternal side, cooing over baby Louis and asking his daughter Charlotte to push him on a rope swing. The Duke also sweetly chatted to his eldest child George, asking the youngster what he thought of the Back to Nature garden Kate had co-designed. "Twenty out of ten," George said, rating his mum's garden. "That's pretty good, I think mummy's done well," William said. Sitting on the swing, William then turned his attention to his daughter and said: "Charlotte, give me a push," as the little girl ran over to him.
Let's take a look at more of William's cutest bonding moments with his kids…