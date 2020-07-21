﻿
23 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Gorgeous George! 23 of the cutest photos of the Prince through the years

The future King was born in July 2013

Seven-year-old walks 150km to raise money for animals in need
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child Prince George is set to celebrate his seventh birthday on 22 July 2020. The young royal is third-in-line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William. George has provided us with plenty of cute moments over the years, on royal tours, during his Buckingham Palace balcony appearances and his first day at Thomas's Battersea school in 2017. Take a look at his best moments in photos…

William and Kate released two informal photographs with Prince George just four weeks after his birth in 2013. The proud new parents looked happy and relaxed in the images, which were taken by Kate's father Michael Middleton in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him.

The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate previously said that this photo, taken during the family's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in April 2014, was her favourite image of Prince George. It shows the youngster looking adorable as ever as he nuzzled into his mother's neck for a hug during his royal playdate at Government House in Wellington.

Photo: © Getty Images
George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
With some prompting from his father George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate had her hands full chasing after an active Prince George as they supported Prince William at a charity polo match in June 2015.

Photo: © Custom
George looked like a proud big brother as he placed a gentle kiss on his baby sister Princess Charlotte, in their first offical portraits together.

charlotte-birth-george
Photo: © Custom
The images were taken by their proud mother Kate in June 2015, and showed that Prince George had quickly adjusted to life as a big brother.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridges made their first outing as a family of four at Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015, and Prince George couldn't resist taking a peek into his sister's pram as they mingled outside the church.

Photo: © Getty Images
In a sweet moment, Prince George could be seen talking to his "Gan-Gan" the Queen outside St Mary Magdalene Church, as the royal family gathered for Princess Charlotte's christening.

george-nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
January 2016 marked a special milestone for the Prince - his first day at nursery. George attended the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, and "all went well" as he settled in to the £33-a-day nursery.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George stole the show when he stayed up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas.

Photo: © Getty Images
The two-year-old was allowed to stay up late to thank the couple for a rocking horse and stuffed toy dog they had previously given him as gifts, and played on the toy while his parents and visitors looked on.

Photo: © PA
Prince George and Princess Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about how pleased he was to be watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

Photo: © Getty Images
All little boys love airplanes, and Prince George was absolutely in his element as he attended the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016 - his very first royal engagement in the UK.

The young Prince couldn't hide his excitement as he spent time at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire with his proud parents William and Kate, and as usual, George was looking his cutest in a white polo shirt, smart blue shorts and matching shoes.

Photo: © PA
Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Prince George in celebration of the little boy's third birthday in July 2016.

The future king was pictured in the grounds of his home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where he lives with his parents Prince William and Kate and his younger sister Princess Charlotte.

One photo, a beautiful close-up image of George, was accompanied by a message from his parents, which read: "The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George."

Photo: © PA
Another image saw George off on an outdoor adventure and looking very grown up as he walked through the family garden.

The fashionable young royal was dressed in a stripey jumper with a whale embroidered on the front, designed by Spanish brand Pepa & Co.

Photo: © Getty Images
George couldn't contain his excitement when he got to sit inside a helicopter in Hamburg, Germany, during William and Kate's tour of the country in 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
A nervous-looking George arrived in his new uniform for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017. He was accompanied by dad William but mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy with  Prince Louis, so unfortunately couldn't drop her son off at the school gates. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte have had plenty of practice at being pageboy and bridesmaid. The Prince is pictured here looking smart in a collared shirt and blue trousers by Amaia Kids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor in 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
George looked adorable as he donned a captain's hat to cheer on his parents during the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
Like dad William, George has proved that he's a huge football fan! He was captured jumping up and down with excitement as he celebrated Aston Villa's win against Norwich City in October 2019. 

