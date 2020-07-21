Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Prince George in celebration of the little boy's third birthday in July 2016.
The future king was pictured in the grounds of his home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where he lives with his parents Prince William and Kate and his younger sister Princess Charlotte.
One photo, a beautiful close-up image of George, was accompanied by a message from his parents, which read: "The Duke and Duchess thank everyone for all the lovely birthday messages they have received for Prince George."