Prince Harry around the world: The best photos from the Duke of Sussex's travels as he turns 36

By Heather Cichowski

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex has travelled the world. He has toured as a representative of the Queen across the Commonwealth and he has taken on tours of duty during his time in the military. Additionally, causes close to his heart have led him to different corners of the globe.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed experiences across the world with his brother Prince William, late mother Princess Diana and more recently with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see some of the incredible places Prince Harry has visited.

Photos: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Spain, 1987

The Spanish royals welcomed the British royals in Majorca that August. That's a young King Felipe on the right (then Prince Felipe), along with sisters Elena and Cristina and King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Canada, 1991

The Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Prince William enjoyed a ride on the Maid of the Mist at Niagara Falls in October 1991.

During the royal tour, the three of them and Prince Charles visited Toronto!

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Austria, 1993

Princess Diana and her two boys enjoyed a ski holiday in Lech that March. The area was a popular destination for the young family to get in some quality time on the slopes when Harry and William were boys. They were dressed casually in denim and bold ski jackets.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Lesotho, 2004

The young royal spent eight weeks of his Gap Year in the Kingdom of Lesotho. While in South Africa, he worked in the garden at the Mants'ase Children's Home that March with a young friend. The place provides a stable, loving environment for children, both temporarily and long term.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Afghanistan, 2008

Harry and two of his fellow soldiers were all smiles as they took a break in the observation post on JTAC Hill in the Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan that January.

Harry served for 10 weeks in Afghanistan's Helmand province from 2007 to 2008, and returned for 20 weeks in 2012 and 2013. He left the army two years later.

Photo: © John Stillwell - POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

United States, 2009

The Duke of Sussex laid a wreath and paid his respects to victims of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center site as part of a two-day visit to New York that May.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Brazil, 2012

That March, the prince joined the crowds in Rio de Janeiro. He was in the country as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour on behalf of Her Majesty. As part of the jaunt, Harry also visited Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas.

Photo: © Arthur Edwards - Pool / Getty Images

Chile, 2014

Fill those lungs! The duke visited the Sagrada Familia Kindergarten, a school for Indigenous children in Santiago, during a three-day tour of Chile that June. He showed the young students his musical talents.

The visit followed a trip to Brazil.

Photo: © Dan Charity - Pool/Getty Images

Saint Kitts, 2016

The animal lover and wildlife conservationist helped a baby turtle to the water as he visited the Nevis turtle conservation project on Lover's Beach that November. Harry was in the area as part of his Caribbean royal tour of Nevis and Saint Kitts.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Canada, 2016

Get ready to play! Prince Harry dropped the puck at a sledge-hockey match in Toronto, alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The event was part of Harry's engagement to launch the 2017 Invictus Games Toronto.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ireland, 2018

The Sussexes met with Irish President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne and the "first dogs," Bród and Síoda, at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin during their two-day visit to Ireland that July.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Australia, 2018

The duke and duchess enjoyed the view during a scenic boat ride of Sydney Harbour during the opening celebrations of the Invictus Games there and their 16-day royal tour.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Australia, 2018

Harry and Meghan felt the sand between their toes at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that October. The excursion was part of their official 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Morocco, 2019

What a glamorous pair! Harry and an expectant Meghan stepped out to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat during the second day of their tour of Morocco that February.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Angola, 2019

In a sombre moment, Prince Harry walked through a minefield in Dirico to see the work of Halo Trust (a landmine clearance charity). The moment took place on day five of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour to southern Africa and echoed the late Princess of Wales's landmine clearing work in the same country.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

South Africa, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, on in Johannesburg during their 10-day royal tour of South Africa in early October.

Harry had last met with her when he visited South Africa four years earlier.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

