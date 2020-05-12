10 times royal parents cheekily bent the rules for their children

The royal family are an example of model citizens always on their best behaviour and knowing exactly what to do and what to say when. However on occasion, the royals bend the rules.
Over the years, they have gone against protocol or the expected norm for their children, but they usually have a very good reason. Let's take a look at all the times these royal parents have let their brood do things other children simply wouldn't be allowed to...
William and Kate's homeschooling secret
During an interview with BBC Breakfast in April 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge let us all into a little secret that they had been keeping from their own children. Like thousands of other pupils across the UK, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were homeschooled during the coronavirus lockdown but their parents admitted they hadn't told their eldest kids about the Easter holidays and had kept up their lessons. Kate said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."