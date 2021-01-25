7 photos of the royals wearing kilts to celebrate Burns Night

The royal family has long had close ties with Scotland, with the Queen taking her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle.
You'll often see male members of the Firm, such as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, wearing kilts while carrying out engagements in the country.
The British royal family even has its own Balmoral tartan, which was designed by Prince Albert in 1857, and can only be worn with permission from the Queen. The only other person allowed to wear the Balmoral tartan is Her Majesty The Queen's Piper, whose kilt and plaid are made in it.
In honour of Burns Night on 25 January, which celebrates the life and poetry of Scotland's bard Robert Burns, HELLO! takes a look at some of our favourite photos of the royals wearing kilts.
READ: British royals wearing tartan: See who gave their personal twist to the traditional look
Photographers captured this family snap of the Queen during the first few months of her reign in 1952. The Duke of Edinburgh wore a kilt as the couple posed outside Balmoral Castle with Prince Charles and Princess Anne.