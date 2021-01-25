﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

7 photos of the royals wearing kilts to celebrate Burns Night

The royals have close ties to Scotland

7 photos of the royals wearing kilts to celebrate Burns Night
You're reading

7 photos of the royals wearing kilts to celebrate Burns Night

1/8
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11million home is full of secret meanings - see inside
hellomagazine.com
philip-kilt
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

The royal family has long had close ties with Scotland, with the Queen taking her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle.

You'll often see male members of the Firm, such as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, wearing kilts while carrying out engagements in the country.

The British royal family even has its own Balmoral tartan, which was designed by Prince Albert in 1857, and can only be worn with permission from the Queen. The only other person allowed to wear the Balmoral tartan is Her Majesty The Queen's Piper, whose kilt and plaid are made in it.

In honour of Burns Night on 25 January, which celebrates the life and poetry of Scotland's bard Robert Burns, HELLO! takes a look at some of our favourite photos of the royals wearing kilts.  

READ: British royals wearing tartan: See who gave their personal twist to the traditional look

Photographers captured this family snap of the Queen during the first few months of her reign in 1952. The Duke of Edinburgh wore a kilt as the couple posed outside Balmoral Castle with Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Inside Balmoral Castle and more royal residences

charles-1955
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Prince Charles has been wearing the Balmoral tartan since he was a child, with the palace releasing this sweet portrait of the heir to the throne in the grounds of the Queen's Scottish residence to mark his seventh birthday in 1955.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome new addition to family – see photos

peter-phillips-kilt
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips wore a kilt as he, his sister Zara and their mother Princess Anne arrived in Scotland for their annual holiday in 1985.

MORE: 16 heartwarming photos that show the royal cousins' close bond

Keep clicking for more photos...

charles-kilt-william-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Prince Charles wore a kilt as he enjoyed a walk with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry at Polvier by the River Dee in 1997.

MORE: 6 sweet photos of royal kids kissing their parents in public

philip-charles-2006
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

We love this photo of Prince Philip attending the 2006 Braemar Gathering in Scotland. The Highland Games are one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, along with the annual Ghillies Games at Balmoral Castle.

prince-edward
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Prince Edward donned the uniform of the London Scottish Regiment to review the Chelsea Pensioners during the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in 2017.

samuel-chatto-kilt
Photo: © Rex
8/8

Princess Margaret's grandson, Samuel Chatto, was spotted wearing traditional dress at the Mey Highland Games in 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.