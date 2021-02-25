﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

10 sweet photos that show Prince Charles and Princess Anne's close sibling bond

The Queen's eldest children always look like they have such fun together

The Prince of Wales and his younger sister, the Princess Royal, are only two years apart in age and have shared a close relationship from an early age.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were just toddlers when their mother, the Queen, ascended the throne and relied on one another for company when their parents were away on royal tours and engagements.

The pair have also been present for key moments in one another's lives, such as Charles' investiture as the Prince of Wales in 1969, Anne's participation in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and their respective weddings.

Take a look at the sweetest photos of the royal siblings from childhood to now.

Charles and Anne were pictured playing together outside a miniature house in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1954.

WATCH: Princess Anne has the best reaction as she's mistaken for her brother, Prince Charles

Charles lent a helping hand to his little sister as they were reunited with their parents in Malta in 1954 after the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's long tour of the Commonwealth.

The teenage royal siblings were seen enjoying a stroll together around Windsor Great Park in April 1968.

Charles and Anne began carrying out official duties after finishing their education, and accompanied their parents on royal tours, including Australia and New Zealand.

The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal are often listed as the two most hard-working royals within the family, carrying out hundreds of engagements each year.

The pair, pictured in Windsor in 1969, also share a love of horse riding, with Anne being an accomplished equestrian and Charles playing polo competitively until the age of 57.

Charles and Anne enjoyed a chat as they shared a carriage at Royal Ascot in 1972 – a year before the Princess married her first husband Captain Mark Phillips.

Charles arrived at his investiture in 1969 with his sister Anne by his side. The Princess was too young to attend her mother's Coronation in 1953. 

The pair were spotted deep in conversation on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2006. Charles and Anne both wore ceremonial uniform, and they each hold several UK honorary military ranks.

We love this snap of the pair giggling together at the 2010 Braemar Highland Games in 2010. The Queen and Prince Philip usually attend the event annually with their children during their summer break at Balmoral.

Charles and Anne always look like they have such fun together, particularly at sporting events. The pair looked like they had a good catchup at Royal Ascot in 2012.

And we couldn't not include this hilarious image. We'd love to know what made the pair of them laugh so much at the 2017 Braemar Highland Games.

Charles and Anne are both known for their sense of humour, and a clip at a Buckingham Palace event in 2018 showed the Prince sneaking up on his younger sister to give her a small fright!

