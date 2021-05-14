Relive Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's stunning wedding day as it happened

Can you believe it's been 17 years since Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark tied the knot in a beautiful Copenhagen ceremony?
The royal couple have quite the love story, first meeting at a Sydney pub called the Slip Inn when the city hosted the Olympics in 2000.
At the time, Frederik was relaxing with the Danish sailing team, and the pair immediately hit it off. Frederik and Mary Donaldson started to date despite the long distance between Australia and Denmark, and after months of letters and long-distance phone calls, she decided to move from Australia to Denmark to be with her love in December 2001.
On October 8 2003, the couple became officially engaged, with the pair exchanging vows on 14 May 2004.
Since then, the Danish heir to the throne and his wife are parents of four: Frederik's heir Prince Christian, born in 2005; Princess Isabella, born in 2007; and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who arrived in 2011. In honour of the couple's anniversary, scroll through some of their most beautiful wedding photos…
