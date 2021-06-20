Happy Father’s Day! Here are our favourite photos of royal dads being great parents

You might like...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
12 royal parents and their lookalike children - see the most striking photos
-
9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
-
Look back at the royals with James Bond stars through the years
With so many previous stars having been knighted, it makes sense the royals have spent a lot of time with those who have appaered in the franchise.
-
The Queen and Prince Philip's incredible love story in 20 touching photos