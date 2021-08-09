25 photos that show Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice are the best of friends, and the Queen's granddaughters have often spoken about their incredibly close bond - which some could say rival the Kardashian sisters!
The siblings, who are only 19 months apart in age, have always been inseparable, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world."
Eugenie, who has her own personal Instagram account, regularly shares sweet photos of her and Beatrice from their childhood, as well as previously unseen snaps from their private life. With Eugenie being a new mum to baby August and Beatrice expecting her first child this autumn, no doubt their children will also be the best of friends.
HELLO! takes a look back at some of their sweetest sister moments…
June 2019: The royal sisters twinned in blue for a day at the Royal Ascot. Beatrice donned a pastel lace dress by French label Maje, while Eugenie wore a contrasting turquoise blue and yellow pleated frock by Calvin Klein with a bold button hat. The pair joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mike and Zara Tindall on the day.