Princess Beatrice celebrates baby arrival at intimate gathering
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Beatrice celebrates close friend's baby arrival at intimate gathering

The royal, 35, is a mum-of-one

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice was among the guests to celebrate the arrival of one of her dear friend's babies.

The royal mum-of-one, 35, was pictured at a party to welcome entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland's fourth child, Margot, who was born via surrogate in April.

Beatrice, sporting a khaki green dress, was spotted posing for a group shot on Alice's Instagram page, alongside Beatrice's stylist Olivia Buckingham, fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, British Vogue's Deputy Editor Sarah Harris and socialite Poppy Delevingne.

"The Happiest Day Welcoming Miss Margot. Thank you Dearest @eagletta for having this merry bunch & to @carorupert for all the Treats. Rarely do I wish I could do something all over again, but this was special BEYOND. Thank you, Thank you Girls," Alice wrote in the caption.

Little Margot, dressed in white lace collared romper, enjoyed cuddles with the guests at the gathering, which featured decorative metallic balloons spelling out her name as well as a pastel bunch with a flower.

The businesswoman, 38, who runs homeware brand and lifestyle blog Mrs Alice, shared Margot's arrival in a moving post on Instagram last month, in which she opened up about her difficult journey to expand her family.

Princess Beatrice at baby Margot's welcome party for friend Alice Naylor-Leyland© Instagram / @mrsalice
Beatrice joined guests including Poppy Delevingne and Emilia Wickstead to welcome baby Margot (centre)

She wrote: "Welcome to the world little one. It’s been a journey to get you into our arms but we are so grateful you are here. I’m aware it was greedy to have this burning desire to complete our family, but due to too many complications, setbacks and miscarriages & then being told I was no longer able to carry, we decided to venture down the world of surrogacy.

"Without the kindness & courage of our dear surrogate & the brilliance of modern science using our own embryo, we would not be here. It’s been a bonkers journey but now we’ve arrived, I can’t wait to enjoy every minute. Thank you to the love, kindness & support of ALL who helped bring our miracle into this world."

Princess Beatrice at baby Margot's welcome party for friend Alice Naylor-Leyland© Instagram / @mrsalice
Beatrice wore a khaki shirt dress and her hair up in a ponytail

Alice is a long-time friend of Princess Beatrice, with the pair pictured together at numerous events over the years, including Chelsea Flower Show and at Annabel's private members club in Mayfair, London.

Princess Beatrice of York and Alice Naylor Leyland in 2019© Getty
Beatrice and Alice pictured together at the Misela X Alice Naylor-Leyland collaboration launch in 2019

Beatrice shares daughter Sienna, two, with her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Alice has three elder children, Billy, Nancy and Felix with her husband, Thomas Philip Naylor-Leyland who is heir to one of Britain's land-owning dynasties. The family currently reside at Stibbington House in Cambridgeshire.

LISTEN: Prince Harry sent Invictus Service tickets to dad King Charles and brother Prince William

