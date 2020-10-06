The Queen's cousin Prince Richard is a full-time working member of the royal family but he is also a trained architect. The Duke started his early education at home, before going to school at Wellesley House, Broadstairs and then Eton College.
The royal family's website states: "In 1963, Prince Richard went to Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he read architecture. He graduated in 1966, having completed three years of his five-year architectural course, and then joined the (then) Offices Development Group of the Ministry of Public Building and Works for his year's practical work, returning to Cambridge in 1967.
"In June 1969, he passed both parts of his Diploma in Architecture at the university. After completing his training, he went into practice as a partner in a firm of London architects."
Prince Richard had planned a full-time career in architecture but after the death of his elder brother Prince William of Gloucester in 1972, he became his father's heir and took on increased royal duties.
