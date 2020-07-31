﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

12 dreamy photos of the royals at the beach to inspire your next holiday

The royals have been to some stunning locations

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
Travel plans have resumed once again this summer amid the pandemic, but many families are still opting for a UK staycation – like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on holiday to the Isles of Scilly for the second year running, HELLO! exclusively revealed earlier this month. 

The Cornish islands feature some of the UK's most unspoilt sandy beaches and clear azure waters, so it’s no wonder William and Kate wanted to return again.

While this summer has seen some unpredictable weather, we've taken a look back at some of our favourite photos of the royals enjoying the beach over the years, from the British seaside to faraway shores.

We'll be taking notes for next year's summer holiday…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a mini tour of Cornwall in 2016 and met the The Wave Project on Towan Beach. The couple spent a romantic evening at the picturesque Restormel Manor, a 500-year-old historic house in Lostwithiel, during their trip. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their shoes to enjoy a yoga session on Australia's Bondi Beach during their royal tour in October 2018. Harry and Meghan announced at the beginning of their overseas visit that they were expecting their first child. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana looked effortlessly stylish in a leopard print beach dress as she and her sons Prince William (pictured) and Prince Harry enjoyed a holiday on Necker Island in 1990. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge impressed us all when she ran along Manly Beach in Sydney, in a pair of towering wedges during the royal tour of Australia in 2014. Kate kept her cool in the heat in a white Broderie Anglaise dress by local designer Zimmermann. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited stunning Porthcressa Beach in St Mary's on the Isles of Scilly during their tour of Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried out a land yachting session on the picturesque West Sands beach in St Andrews during their mini tour of Scotland in May. St Andrews holds happy memories for the couple, as that's where they first met at university 20 years ago.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a day out with Dame Judy Dench on the Isle of Wight in 2018. The pair are pictured on Queen Victoria's private beach next to Osborne House. 

Prince Harry visited the Nevis turtle conservation project on Lover's Beach during an official visit in 2016. The Prince reportedly flew to see his then-girlfriend Meghan in Toronto after the trip. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Magaret and her husband Lord Snowdon are pictured in the Bahamas in 1967. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted the crowds as they visited South Melbourne beach on their royal tour of Australia in 2018. The couple helped out with a beach clean, joining local schoolchildren and a BeachPatrol President to clear the shores of litter. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall made us wish we were there, as they enjoyed a stroll along the beach in Grenada during a royal tour in 2019. While Charles kept his brogues on, Camilla was happy to feel the sand between her toes. 

Photo: © Getty Images
We love this image of the Queen Mother enjoying a walk with one of her pet corgis along a Norfolk beach in 1982. 

