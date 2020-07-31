12 dreamy photos of the royals at the beach to inspire your next holiday

Travel plans have resumed once again this summer amid the pandemic, but many families are still opting for a UK staycation – like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince William and Kate took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on holiday to the Isles of Scilly for the second year running, HELLO! exclusively revealed earlier this month.
The Cornish islands feature some of the UK's most unspoilt sandy beaches and clear azure waters, so it’s no wonder William and Kate wanted to return again.
While this summer has seen some unpredictable weather, we've taken a look back at some of our favourite photos of the royals enjoying the beach over the years, from the British seaside to faraway shores.
We'll be taking notes for next year's summer holiday…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a mini tour of Cornwall in 2016 and met the The Wave Project on Towan Beach. The couple spent a romantic evening at the picturesque Restormel Manor, a 500-year-old historic house in Lostwithiel, during their trip.