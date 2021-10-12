The Queen uses walking stick for first time in 17 years at joint outing with Princess Anne

The Queen was pictured using a walking stick for the first time in 17 years as she was accompanied by her daughter, the Princess Royal, to a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion (RBL) at Westminster Abbey.
Her Majesty has previously been pictured with a walking aid in 2003 and 2004, following a knee operation.
In another departure, the 95-year-old monarch, who is the Legion's patron, arrived not by the traditional Great West Door to the abbey but via the Poet's Yard entrance, a shorter route to her seat.
Both developments are understood to be tailored for the Queen's comfort.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, PA reports.
The Queen and Princess Anne, 71, joined the congregation representing those the RBL supports - serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families – alongside RBL members, supporters, staff and volunteers, as well as representatives from a range of community and partner organisations and government.
Tuesday marked the Queen and Princess Anne's first joint outing since Her Majesty's four-day tour of Scotland in June.
