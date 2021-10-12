The Queen's employee reveals what it's REALLY like to work for Her Majesty The Queen's horse trainer Sir Michael Stoute opened up

The Queen has been listed in the official Hall of Fame for British horse racing for her lifelong dedication to the sport, and Sir Michael Stoute, who has trained more than 100 winners for Her Majesty, has spoken out about what it's like to be her employee.

"I've found that training for The Queen comes with no pressure," he began. "Because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more. She's always thinking ahead – what am I going to do with this animal? Am I going to breed it? Who should I breed it to? Temperament, speed, stamina.

"She's fascinated with the whole idea and we must remember, it's a very long time that she's been doing it."

He added that the Queen is highly deserving of her inclusion in the Hall of Fame, "because her contribution has been enormous".

Speaking in a 1974 documentary for the BBC, the Queen opened up about her approach to horse racing and said: "My philosophy about racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people's. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back."

Her entry in the Hall of Fame reads: "The Queen’s lifetime love of horses has never diminished, with her devotion as a passionate fan, an owner, breeder and ambassador unwavering." It goes on to describe her as a “treasured figurehead” who “has been part of racing’s fabric for as long as anyone can remember”.

The Queen is well known for her love of horses and racing, and has been involved in the sport as both a breeder and owner for over eight decades.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke out about the Queen's passion in an interview for ITV about Royal Ascot. "I think this is her passion in life, and she loves it and you can tell how much she loves it,” Camilla said. "She can tell you every horse she’s bred and owned, from the very beginning, she doesn’t forget anything. I can hardly remember what I bred a year ago, so she’s encyclopaedic about her knowledge."

