Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise Scouts in Glasgow after half-term break – best photos

The Cambridges attended events to mark the COP26 summit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to their royal duties on Monday, following their half-term break with their children.

Prince William and Kate met with Scouts at Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun, Glasgow to celebrate the organisation's #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

Dressed casually, the Duke and Duchess took part in activities that demonstrate how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William join Scouts in Glasgow

The Cambridges will later join Prince Charles to host a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards. The couple will also attend an evening reception alongside Charles and Camilla.

Kate is joint President of The Scout Association alongside the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent. The Duchess wore a black roll neck jumper with jeans, a sleeveless jacket, and her UK Scouting scarf. 

