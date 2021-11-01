Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise Scouts in Glasgow after half-term break – best photos

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton join Steve Backshall and Helen Glover at Kew Gardens - best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton meet students in Northern Ireland after red carpet appearance - best photos
-
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William cheer on England team at Wembley - best photos
-
12 of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of Scotland
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's best photos from final day of Scotland tour