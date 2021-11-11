﻿
All the times other royals have worn Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara

By Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice was a beautiful bride at her private wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a vintage gown by Norman Hartnell and Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which was loaned to her by her grandmother, the Queen.

The tiara might not be seen in public as much as other royal jewels, but it is a very special piece that has been involved in many of the Royal Family's milestone moments.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the other royals who have worn the Queen Mary fringe tiara.

Photos: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images, Benjamin Wheeler, Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Mary of Teck

Queen Mary, Queen Consort of King George V, was the original owner of the tiara. It was crafted for Queen Mary, who was the current Queen's grandmother, in 1919 by Garrard and Co. from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.

Fittingly, the Queen Mary fringe tiara can also be worn as a necklace!

Here, Mary wears the splendid tiara along with the Star of the Order of the Garter in 1926.

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Mother

The Queen Mother, who was then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, posed in the sparkling tiara for an official portrait with husband King George VI in February 1937.

Photo: © Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

Then-Princess Elizabeth wore Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, sometimes called the Russian Fringe Diamond Tiara, to wed Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ornate crown is a very delicate piece and it actually broke during the wedding! Thankfully, it was repaired.

Her wedding gown was designed by Norman Hartnell. He had the intention of creating "the most beautiful dress I had so far made" for the future Queen.

Her Majesty also wore her signature three-strand pearl necklace. It was given to Elizabeth on her wedding day by her father, King George VI.

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal wed first husband Mark Phillips on Nov. 14, 1976 at Westminster Abbey in London and elected to wear the Queen Mary fringe tiara, just like her mother on her wedding day.

The Queen's only daughter also donned a satin Tudor-inspired dress designed by British fashion designer Maureen Baker.

Here, the bride and groom pose with Anne's younger brother Prince Edward and cousin Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

The most recent wearer of the Queen Mary fringe tiara is of course Princess Beatrice! The elder Princess of York borrowed the crown and her embellished Norman Hartnell dress from her grandmother to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to marry at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace on May 29, 2020 but the coronavirus and lockdown measures forced them cancel those plans.

The wedding was a sentimental and touching moment, made all the more special thanks to the borrowed pieces.

Photo: © Benjamin Wheeler

