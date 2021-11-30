Royal wives and husbands' first Christmas at Sandringham in photos

Christmas Day is always a milestone occasion for any new royal wife or husband, with locals turning out to see the latest addition to the royal family in their droves in Sandringham.
The Queen rarely invites partners to stay at her Norfolk estate before marriage, but Meghan Markle was believed to have become the first fiancée to spend Christmas with the royals in 2017.
And then in 2019, Princess Beatrice's fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also joined his future wife at the Christmas Day church service.
Take a trip down memory lane with the best photos of royals making their Christmas Day debuts.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed no signs of nerves as she charmed the crowds on her first Christmas with the royals. She later revealed during a TV interview that she had been worried about what to give the Queen as a present. She told ITV's Our Queen at Ninety documentary in 2016: "I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney.
"I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."