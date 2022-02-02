Kate Middleton showcases her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium - best photos

﻿
The Duchess has been handed two new rugby patronages

Photo: © Alamy
The Duchess of Cambridge has joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium following confirmation of her two new patronages.

Kate, who has already hinted at some of her skills in a fun Instagram video, is meeting England players, coaches and referees at her first public outing with the Rugby Football Union.

The Duchess has become patron of the RFU and Rugby Football League, taking over the roles from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.  

Kate, wearing a black England rugby top, black sports leggings and trainers, was asked whether she was ready for her session as she was greeted at Twickenham.

The Duchess replied: "Absolutely. I've got my kit on."

She switched into a pair of rugby boots as she headed onto the pitch.

WATCH: Kate Middleton performs impressive rugby ball trick

Photo: © Getty Images
During her visit, the Duchess will meet members of the men's and women's squads and their coaching teams as they prepare for the Six Nations Championships.

Kate will hear about their hopes for the upcoming year, including for the Women's World Cup, which will take place in New Zealand in the autumn, and how the pandemic has impacted the sport over the past two years.

She will then join the players for a skills session on the pitch, run by Head England Coach Eddie Jones.  

Photo: © Getty Images
 Ahead of her outing, Kate said in an Instagram post: "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C."

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate is a known sports enthusiast and has attended rugby matches in the UK, as well as the Six Nations tournament in Paris in 2017.

And in a piece for Vanity Fair in 2014, the Duchess' younger sister, Pippa Middleton, wrote about her family's love for the sport: "Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions.

"We'd plan our weekends around the big matches, a quick bite to eat at halftime or lunch on our laps, typically a chicken potpie or something equally cosy and English. If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."

