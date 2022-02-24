The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos

And Sophie couldn't resist having cuddles with this little one.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex resumed their royal duties this week after enjoying a half-term ski break with their children in the Swiss resort of St Moritz.
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace also announced an overseas spring tour for Prince Edward and Sophie to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
The Wessexs will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from 22 to 28 April.
