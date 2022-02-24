﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos

Adorable!

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
You're reading

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos

1/9
Next

Is the Queen risking her health amid Covid diagnosis?
The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Countess of Wessex cooed over babies as she joined mums at a new hub in Woking that provides support for families.

Sophie, 57, who is mum to Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, opened the new Jigsaw Hub at The Lighthouse in Surrey on Thursday.

The Lighthouse hosts a range of projects aiming to support, encourage and empower marginalised and vulnerable members of society through offering training and providing care packages and food.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of the Caribbean confirmed by palace

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

The Countess met volunteers and local people supported by The Lighthouse and saw how their new hub is supporting the community by offering free clothing, equipment and toys for local children, families escaping domestic abuse and refugee families in the area.

MORE: Prince Edward 'honoured' to take over Prince Philip's former special role

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Hands-on royal Sophie previously volunteered at their food bank during the pandemic so it's an organisation that is well-known to her.

MORE: Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex resume royal duties after fun half-term holiday

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

The Countess showed off her maternal side as she played and cuddled with babies and children at the hub. 

Sophie is patron of many children and young people's charitites, including Childline, the NSPCC and Shooting Star Children's Hospice. 

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

One youngster took a shine to the Countess!

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

And Sophie couldn't resist having cuddles with this little one. 

The Earl and Countess of Wessex resumed their royal duties this week after enjoying a half-term ski break with their children in the Swiss resort of St Moritz. 

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace also announced an overseas spring tour for Prince Edward and Sophie to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

The Wessexs will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from 22 to 28 April.

MORE: Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex enjoy incredible family vacation

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Jigsaw began 16 years ago, when a group of young mums noticed how quickly their children were growing out of perfectly good clothes and toys, and they were inspired and  moved to help others who might need items for their children too. 

In 2006, the organisation began putting on meetings once a month in Old Woking, where they would put out donated toys and clothes for those in need.

Jigsaw moved to the YPod in Woking town before finding its forever home in The Lighthouse in 2014. 

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Of course there was some time for some role play as Sophie bought items from the hub's pretend supermarket and cashier!

The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

The Countess looked elegant in a floaty brown top and petrol blue high-waisted trousers for her engagement. 

She accessorised with a pair of simple diamond-shaped earrings, and styled her blonde locks in loose waves. 

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back