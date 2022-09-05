10 best at-home laser hair removal machines to save on trips to the salon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Laser hair removal has been a hugely popular beauty treatment all summer long, but for those who don’t want to venture to a salon to get laser hair removal, fear not, as there are plenty of at-home laser hair removal kits you can buy online.

With the cost of living crisis a huge talking point, you might also want to cut costs on your beauty treatments during the winter, so you can ditch the fuzz in the comfort of your own home, and at any time you wish.

RELATED: TikTok is going crazy for this genius hair removal gadget - and it’s less than £15

MORE: 11 eco-friendly beauty products Amazon shoppers swear by

Some of the most popular designs include Philips, Lux, SmoothSkin and many more, and some of those are available to shop on popular online retailers, such as Boots, John Lewis, Lookfantastic and CurrentBody.

What we love about laser hair removal is it forces you to take a little time out for self care, but also it can see long lasting results, meaning you can avoid shaving rash, or those lumps and bumps after shaving.

Plus, laser hair removal is a fraction of the pain in comparison to waxing and threading, so it’s well worth investing in.

Whether you are looking for a laser hair removal machine to work on all areas, such as your legs, underarms and bikini line, or small and compact designs for more delicate areas, there is something for everyone.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

What is the difference between laser hair removal and IPL?

Some may opt for laser hair removal, while IPL kits are also a huge hit with shoppers.

While they both work to remove hair, by targeting the hair follicle, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) is a "broadband pulsed light source", while laser is a "monochromatic coherent light source", as explained on Braun’s website.

But what does that mean? A monochromatic light source penetrates deeper into the hair follicle, and is a more concentrated target, which is ideal for specific areas, whereas IPL has a larger spectrum and can target larger areas.

Philips

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, £359, Boots

Philips is one of the leading brands to go to when shopping for IPL laser hair removal tools to DIY your hair removal at home.

There are various creations available to shop from Philips, but the Lumea Prestige is the elite version well worth investing in, as it uses gentle pulses and blasts of light to target the hair follicle.

It includes a selection of attachments to suit all body areas; from larger surface area on the legs, to more intimate areas, and it claims to show a 92% hair reduction after just three sessions.

No!No!

No!No! Pro hair removal device platinum, £239.99, Boots

No!No!’s hair removal device is ideal for those looking to take their beauty prop on the go.

This portable device has three settings, and uses Thermicon technology, which is a painless heat technology, to gently remove hairs for a smooth hair-free result.

Lux Skin

LUX SKIN IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset, £65, Lux Skin

For those looking for an affordable IPL hair removal device, Lux Skin's IPL hair removal is just the ticket.

This IPL handset has been described as the "world’s number one bestselling IPL handset", by Lux Skin.

It uses light pulsations to target the hair, but also features a skin tone detector, which means it tailors the intensity of the light depending on the hair thickness and skin tone to protect your skin.

JOVS

JOVS Venus Pro Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal Device, £319, CurrentBody

The JOVS creation has been hailed a double threat as it not only functions as a hair removal device, but also an anti-ageing creation too.

It uses IPL pulse light to target hairs, as well as boost collagen and elastin, erase wrinkles, dark spots and pigmentation.

This design features a 180 degree head to get into those hard to reach areas, and features six hair removal settings, while the ICE technology controls the temperature of the laser to ensure you are comfortable throughout the self care session.

SmoothSkin

SmoothSkin Bare+ Ultrafast IPL Hair Removal Device, £155, CurrentBody

SmoothSkin’s prop has been hailed an “ultrafast IPL hair removal device”, as it claims to reduce hair growth in just four weeks with the IPL pulse flash light function.

It uses warm flashing lights to target the area, and features a skin sensor to remove hair in unwanted places with ease.

IPL Laser Hair Removal

IPL Hair Removal System, £68.80, Amazon

This IPL Hair remover has received over 10,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, so it is safe to say it’s not one to miss. Not only is this creation top-rated, but it is also affordable.

It boasts advanced IPL technology, which combined with the cooling technology, targets hair growth, while also cooling the skin that is essential especially on delicate areas.

It features five adjustable modes, as well as two flashing light functions, so you can tailor this hair removal device to suit your needs.

Tria

Tria Hair Laser Removal, £375, Cult Beauty

The Tria Hair Laser Removal may be a little more on the expensive side, but it uses a laser, which is said to be three times more powerful than other hair removal devices, to prevent hair growth.

It uses professional strength diode laser technology, which combined with the skin sensor, ensures you have a pain free but effective hair removal experience.

Silk'n

Silk’n Infinity 400k Hair Removal, £295, Lookfantastic

Silk’n is another firm favourite IPL hair removal device, as it is compact and efficient.

It emits up to 400,000 light pulses to reduce hair growth, and is safe to use on the face and body.

Sensica

Sensica Sensilight Pro Device, £299.25, Lookfantastic

Looking for a cordless hair removal device, Sensica has you covered.

This hair removal device uses RPL technology, which is reactive IPL, to prevent hair growth in unwanted areas.

It is a cordless design, which is ideal for those on the go, and also features skin sensors for a comfortable experience. Plus, it has an energy recommendation setting, so users can personalise their tool.

Braun

Braun Silk Expert Mini PL1014 Corded IPL Hair Removal, £220, Argos

Braun is another hugely popular beauty brand when it comes to hair removal, whether you are looking at male grooming tools, or IPL hair removal.

The Expert Mini is a lightweight, compact and portable IPL hair remover, which uses SkinPro (SensoAdapt) technology to automatically tailor the setting to suit your skin tone and hair thickness for a safe, effective and comfortable hair removal experience at home.

This kit comes with the hair removal device, as well as a razor and travel bag, so you can safely transport with you wherever in the world you are heading to.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.