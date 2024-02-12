5 best Valentine's Day roses with next day delivery to surprise your loved one

Symbolic of love and romance, it's hardly surprising that roses have become synonymous with Valentine's Day. A thoughtful gift for the special one in your life, you can never go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers come February 14 – just throw in a box of chocolates and a bottle of bubbly and you've got all the essentials for a romantic night in.

We've rounded up the best blooms with next day delivery (and in some cases same day) - so don't worry if you've left it last minute. This handy guide can also be emailed to any partners who need a hint. Plus, scroll to the end to find out how to take care of your Valentine's Day roses with our top tips.

How we chose the best Valentine's Day roses

Delivery times: All the beautiful blooms in this guide have next-day delivery, so you're sorted if you've left it till the last minute

Price: You'll find roses here to suit all budgets, whether you want something to knock their socks off or something a bot more modest, because it's the thought that counts.

Trusted brands: We only included blooms from services tried and tested - and loved - by the HELLO! Online shopping experts.

Post-A-Rose roses Valentine’s Dozen Luxury red roses by Post-A-Rose Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 3.30pm Delivery cost: Free Number of roses: 12 Extra foliage: Fragrant eucalyptus Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 7 days Post-a-rose’s blooms are delivered in bud stage so the recipient can enjoy watching them bloom. They arrive in a sturdy gift box and are accompanied by a personal message card, rose care instructions and a rose container.

Interflora roses Valentine’s Luxury Dozen Large-headed Red Roses by Interflora Next day delivery available? Yes - you can even get Same Day delivery if you order before 3pm Delivery cost : £10 for Same Day, £7.50 for Next Day Number of roses: 12 Extra foliage: Hand picked by florist to compliment the roses Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 7 days Interflora is the best choice if you’ve really left it last minute, as you can even choose same day delivery for £10. They’re created by a local florist, and made fresh on the day they arrive. They come with a cute card which the florist fills out for you and the packaging is all recyclable or compostable.

Appleyard London roses 50 Luxury Red Roses by Appleyard London Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 5.45pm Delivery cost: £2.99 for Valentine’s Day delivery Number of roses: 50 Extra foliage: Chico Palm Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 5 days If you’re looking for something with a little more wow factor, Appleyard’s bouquet of 50 luxury red furiosa roses is perfect. It arrives with a pretty gift card, filled out by the florist. Th roses arrive semi bloomed, which means they’ll need a day or two in water to fully bloom and look like they do in the picture.

Waitrose roses Valentine’s Day Dozen Luxury Red Roses with Eucalyptus by Waitrose Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 6pm Delivery cost: £4.95 per bouquet Number of roses: 18 Extra foliage: Eucalyptus parvifola and eucalyptus robusta Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? No Waitrose are one of the only retailers offering a discount on their roses for Valentine’s Day. This lovely arrangement features 18 Game Changer roses and sage-green eucalyptus. Some of the roses arrive in bud, which will extend their life.

Marks & Spencer roses Dozen Red Rose bouquet & Prosecco by M&S Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 7pm Delivery cost: Free Number of roses: 12 Extra foliage: None Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? No Freshness Guarantee? No If the special someone in your life loves Prosecco then they’ll be absolutely delighted with this bouquet. You get 12 beautiful roses - some in bud to make them last longer - plus a bottle of bubbly. This is one of Marks & Spencer’s best selling bouquets for a reason!

How to care for Valentine's Day roses

Interflora's guide to keeping your Valentine's Day roses fresher for longer is full of helpful tips and tricks courtesy of artisan florist Steve Betts. The brand recommends cleaning a vase with soapy water and a good rinse before adding your flowers to eliminate any bacteria.

You'll then need to fill your vase two thirds full with fresh water and add the flower food, but remember to refresh these every few days. When attending to the roses, you should cut off about 2cm from the bottom of each stem using sharp scissors at a 45 degree angle. Every 2-3 days, you should re-cut the rose stems.

It's important that you remove any foliage which may sit below the waterline as this can cause bacteria to build up in the vase. You'll also need to remove any guard petals from your roses – these are the tougher, darker petals on the outsides. Interflora advises that you keep your flowers away from windowsills, other draught sources and blaring radiators.