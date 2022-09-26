Marks & Spencer's autumn sale is here! Huge discounts on almost everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Great news for Marks and Spencer fans - their autumn sale is underway - and it might just be their best one yet. The M&S sale has select items across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear as well as homeware reduced by up to 50%.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, treat yourself to a pamper, or give your home a makeover, there are plenty of items up for sale.

And for those who are on a budget, or need inspiration, we've compiled the best deals on must-have items, across all categories, that you simply won't want to miss.

M&S fashion sale

Grey Leather Lace Up Trainers, was £89 NOW £45, Marks & Spencer

Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers, was £35 NOW £26, Marks & Spencer

Heart Print V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, was £39.50 NOW £24, Marks & Spencer

Pure Cotton Colour Block Crew Neck T-Shirt, was £15 NOW £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Tailored Fit Jacket with Stretch, was £55 NOW £44, Marks & Spencer

Suede Pumps, was £29.50 NOW £20, Marks & Spencer

M&S Kids sale

Cotton Rich Jacket (6-16 Yrs), was £18 NOW £9, Marks & Spencer

Tie Waist Trousers (2-7 Yrs), was £12 NOW £8.50, M&S

M&S home sale

Madrid Large Curved Wall Mirror, was £129 NOW £77.40, M&S

Contemporary Table Lamp, was £89 NOW £53.40, M&S

Set of 12 Gallery Frames, was £49.50 NOW £27, Marks & Spencer

